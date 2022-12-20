Pathaan row finds mention in Lok Sabha, BSP member says, let censor board decide on films

The controversy around actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song from ‘Pathaan’ movie and the killings of Pandits in J&K were among the issues that echoed in the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, while a BJP MP from Gujarat said the word ‘India’ symbolised ‘British slavery’ and should be replaced with ‘Bharat’ or ‘Bharatvarsh’.

Referring to the controversy over the song “besharam rang” from ‘Pathaan’ movie, which some right-wing groups claimed hurt Hindu sentiments as the actress was wearing a saffron outfit, BSP member Danish Ali said there was a new trend of seeking a ban on movies on trivial issues. “There is a new trend, those in the government are demanding that the film [Pathaan] be banned… Someone from the Ulema board also sought a ban on Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film,” Ali said, raising the matter during the Zero Hour on Monday.

“Is ‘sanatan dharma’ so weak that it will be in danger due to a colour… nor is Islam so weak that a movie may hurt it. The government should ensure that the job of clearing films be done only by the Central Board of Film Certification,” Ali said.

Prominent among those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narrottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the movie for “misrepresenting Islam”.

Sanatan Dharm or Islam are not so weak that wearing saffron by an actress or acting of @iamsrk could harm them but setting a new discourse n dividing the nation in the name colours will certainly challenge our unity. Let Censor Board decide to release or ban a film. #PathanFilm pic.twitter.com/fdM3rnVJgo — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 19, 2022

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of killings of Pandits in Kashmir, seeking a discussion in the House. “After the abrogation of Article 370, we have been hearing claims like ‘we will take back Aksai from China, PoK from Pakistan’, etc… But what actually is happening in Kashmir is that the Pandits are fleeing the Valley… militants have apparently made a list of Pandits who would be killed and the list is there even in government offices,” Chowdhury said, adding the House should have a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir situation.

DMK member M Kanimozhi pointed out that many aspirants could not take government recruitment examinations (such as UPSC, SSC and banking exams for more than two years due to the pandemic. “A year of preparation costs nearly Rs 3 lakh for a student… students from tier-II and tier-III towns and villages prepare for these examinations… Such students have to be given a chance and that is a fair thing to do. I urge the government to explore the possibility of providing one more chance to these candidates and increase the age limit,” the MP said.

BJP member from Gujarat’s Anand constituency, Miteshbhai Patel argued that the word ‘India’ was derived from “East India Company” and it should be replaced with ‘Bharat’ or ‘Bharatvarsh’. Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call to get rid of every symbol of slavery, he said: “The name of a nation represents and reflects its civilisation, culture and values… by using ‘Bharat’ or ‘Bharatvarsh’ in the documents, we will rid ourselves of the last sign of slavery.”