Buffeted by legal, political blows, Azam Khan, family brace for survival battle

After being convicted and sentenced along with senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his father Azam Khan to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case over blocking traffic, party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan is set to become the second member of their family to be disqualified as a member of the UP Assembly.

Azam had already been disqualified as the Rampur Sadar MLA in October last year after being sentenced to three years in prison in a 2019 hate speech case. In the by-election later, the BJP wrested Azam’s stronghold from the SP.

The Azam Khan family’s woes began with the hate speech case, lodged against the SP stalwart in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when he allegedly made objectionable remarks against the then district magistrate and other officials. This was among the first cases to be slapped against the members of his family. Since then, the cases have not stopped and neither has punitive action against them.

On February 26, 2020, Azam, his wife and then SP MLA Tanzeen Fatima and their son Abdullah surrendered before a local court in Rampur in connection with a case related to alleged forgery of the latter’s birth certificate. Tanzeen was released from prison in December 2020 while Abdullah was released in January 2022. However, it took Azam 27 months to be released from prison after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Despite the odds against him, Azam had managed to win the Lok Sabha election from Rampur in 2019. Then, in the 2022 Assembly polls, he won the Rampur Sadar seat while Abdullah won from the adjoining Suar constituency with a huge margin.

However, with Azam now already having lost his voting right as well as his Assembly seat and Abdullah also set to lose Suar, their poll wins seem to have effectively fizzled out. The Azam family now stares at the scenario of not having a single legislator or parliamentarian for the first time in over four decades.

After being disqualified as a legislator, Azam received another setback when his close aide Fasahat Ali Khan alias Shanu — who had criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for not supporting Azam while he was in jail — deserted him and switched to the BJP ahead of the December 2022 Rampur Sadar bypoll, which was held amid allegations of interference by the administration and police, levelled by the SP but denied by the BJP. The bypoll was won by Azam’s arch rival and BJP leader Akash Saxena.

Saxena said Tuesday he has already written a letter to the Assembly Secretariat seeking the Suar seat to be declared vacant. “Once that is done, we will request the Election Commission to announce bypoll in the seat,” he said.

According to the UP Police records, 83 cases have been registered against Azam and 41 against Abdullah since the BJP came to power in UP in 2017. These cases have been filed on various charges, including land-grabbing, cheating and criminal trespass.

With all these criminal cases pending, the road ahead for the Azam family looks uncertain and daunting, even as it has been facing a tough battle for political survival. With the trial set to take place in all these cases, it is to be seen whether Azam continues to maintain his grip over Rampur politics like the way he has done for decades.

The symbol of Azam’s legacy that he built over years in Rampur — Mohammad Ali Jauhar University — has also been tottering with the university and its Azam-headed Trust facing several cases for allegedly grabbing land and threatening farmers for giving it up. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has been conducting multiple investigations into the varsity’s land and its functioning. Sources in the Rampur administration said the government has already taken over about 70 per cent of the varsity’s land. A plea filed by Azam in this regard in the Supreme Court has been pending.

Recently, the lease for a 3.24-acre plot in Rampur on which a research institute was to be established by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust was cancelled by the Adityanath government. This lease was signed in 2013-14 for Rs 100 a year for over 30 years.

A senior SP leader in Rampur, however, maintained that the Azam family would “stand the test”. “The action being taken against Azam is harsh. But it doesn’t mean the family won’t bounce back. We are hopeful,” the leader said.