Left, Congress inch further closer in Tripura, hold rally to ‘save Constitution, defeat Hindutva forces’

Two months before Tripura faces Assembly elections, leaders of the CPI(M) and the Congress, as well as a host of civil society members and descendants of freedom fighters, came together on Wednesday to celebrate 75 years of Independence, with an appeal to save democracy, freedom and the Constitution from “fascist assault”.

The event, which was attended by all senior state leaders of the Left Front, also had CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and senior Congress leaders Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, both of whom quit the BJP earlier this year and returned to the Congress, which they had left in 2016.

All the speakers severely criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and appealed to all secular and democratic forces to unite in a political battle against the saffron forces to “save democracy, Constitution and constitutional institutions of the country”.

Coming together for the Swadhinata 75 Bochhor Purti Udjapan Committee (75 years of Independence Observance Committee), CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said thousands of freedom fighters had laid down their lives to realise a democratic country, but forces were now at work to weaken that by destroying the Constitution and constitutional institutions.

Stepping away from his party’s usual stand of criticising the Congress as a “pro-capitalist” and “bourgeois” party, Chaudhury on Wednesday clarified the CPI(M)’s latest position, saying, “We need the Congress, which was formed to fight Britishers. We need all secular, democratic, nationalist and regional forces to unite against the RSS and the BJP, which are trying to destroy the gains of the freedom struggle.”

The organisers pitched the event as the true observance of freedom and democracy, as opposed to the BJP-led central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “The central government has taken an official initiative called Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. We have taken a people’s initiative to truly celebrate 75 years of Independence. Independence was once seen as an effort to drive out the British. Seven decades later, it has to be seen in a new way… Mixing religion and nationalism is dangerous for any country, let alone one like India.”

Referring to the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said, “A chance is coming again. People from all walks of life who want to raise their voices against the rule of terror and betrayal have to unite to free Tripura from this bondage.”

Former minister Sudip Roy Barman of the Congress also joined the discussion, although he was unable to speak due to toothache. Former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha of the Congress read out his written statement, that said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Ek Bharat, Srestha Bharat’ is actually an effort to crush diversity in the country and carve out an unitary, fascist government.

“Democracy and diversity are being looted every day. ‘Ek Bharat, Srestha Bharat’ is a fascist idea that has been thrust upon us by a fascist government,” the statement said.

While the coming together of the Left and the Congress surprised political observers in the state, the vibes of such an unification effort were being felt for a few months. In June, when incumbent Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha of the BJP secured his first ever Assembly victory in a by-election, Congress which had been whitewashed in the 2018 Assembly polls, also secured a seat in a bypoll, in an ongoing revival.

But prominently missing from the event was Pradyot Deb Barman, the chief of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) or Tipra Motha, which has been working to bring all tribal parties under one umbrella to work towards Greater Tipraland – a proposed separate state for tribals. Son of Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya, the last crowned prince of Tripura, Pradyot left the Congress in 2018. A strong critic of the BJP, he often accuses it of communal politics.

While some claimed it was because most Motha leaders were away in Delhi, where the party held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on its Greater Tipraland demand, others pointed out that in his Delhi speech, Pradyot had said the Motha would not speak to anyone about alliances unless they signed a written agreement on their statehood demand.

A veteran political watcher said while BJP secured majority by winning 36 seats in the 60-member state Assembly in 2018, the winning margin was not much in most seats. So, if the Congress, the CPI(M) and the TIPRA Motha were to join hands, BJP would be in a spot in the coming elections.

However, another watcher said a formal alliance between the Communists and the Congress might not be acceptable to their supporters, as they share history of violent conflict, assaults and murders that date back till just a few years.

Reacting to the anti-saffron alignment, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “All asurs come together in the battle with sur. Many times, asurs have become more numerous, but eventually, sur always wins. Those who assembled there also appealed to others for unity. We are not bothered even if they unite.”

In an oblique reference to a group of former Congress leaders joining the TMC, Bhattacharya added, “Congress is trying to ally with other parties, but isn’t able to keep its own house in order.”

The Tripura BJP itself is in flux. Seven MLAs of the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance have also quit in the past year. This includes Brishaketu Debbarma, Dhananjoy Tripura and Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who quit IPFT to join TIPRA Motha along with tribal BJP MLA Burbumohan Tripura.