Leaders pay tributes to Rani Lakshmibai; Cong notes that both her and Indira Gandhi born on same day

LEADERS across political lines Saturday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai, the Jhansi queen known for her role in the 1857 Mutiny, on her 187th birth anniversary.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took to their social media accounts to honour the contributions of the Rani of Jhansi who was born as Manikarnika Tambe in 1835.

Modi tweeted: “Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule.”

Remembering Rani Lakshmibai on her Jayanti. Her courage and monumental contribution to our nation can never be forgotten. She is a source of inspiration for her steadfast opposition to colonial rule. Sharing glimpses from my visit to Jhansi on this day last year. pic.twitter.com/76oWhwL9bn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2022

He also shared pictures of his visit to Jhansi on this day last year to commemorate Lakshmibai’s birth anniversary.

BJP president J P Nadda said her dedication towards the nation will always inspire Indians. “Millions of salutations to the queen of Jhansi ‘Veerangana Rani Lakshmi Bai Ji’, who shook the roots of the British rule with her struggle and determination, the embodiment of indomitable courage, sacrifice and women power,” he wrote.

अदम्य साहस, त्याग व नारी शक्ति की प्रतिमूर्ति, अपने संघर्ष व निश्चय से अंग्रेज़ी शासन की जड़ें हिलाने वाली झाँसी की रानी ‘वीरांगना रानी लक्ष्मी बाई जी’ की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन। राष्ट्र के प्रति आपका समर्पण सदा-सर्वदा हम भारतीयों को प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 19, 2022

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Lakshmibai’s “courage, grit and valour are a part of the nation’s folklore and continue to inspire generations of Indians.”

Her courage, grit & valour are a part of the nation’s folklore & continue to inspire generations of Indians.

I pay tribute to one of the bravest warrior queens Rani Lakshmi Bai Ji on her Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/jZQn3uohEQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 19, 2022

Paying tributes to the queen, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi tweeted: “Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai will always hold a special place in every Indian’s heart. Her life is an inspiration to us.”

Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai will always hold a special place in every Indian’s heart. Her life is an inspiration to us. My tributes to her on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/E2XOOFf4ga — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 19, 2022

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said her unparalleled courage and unwavering patriotism for the motherland will always inspire us.

Stating that Rani Lakshmibai became a symbol of resistance to colonial rule in India as a leading figure of the first war of independence in 1857, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said her exemplary valour and chivalry would inspire generations to come.

Humble tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary. As a leading figure of the first war of independence in 1857, she became a symbol of resistance to colonial rule in India. Her exemplary valour & chivalry would inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 19, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan paid tributes to Lakshmibai and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who are, according to him, “two greatest daughters of the country who sacrificed their lives for the freedom, unity and integrity of this country.”

आज देश की दो महानतम बेटियों की जयंती है जो इस देश की आज़ादी,एकता और अखंडता के लिए न्योछावर हो गई रानी लक्ष्मीबाई जी और इंदिरा गांधी जी ने अपने जीवनकाल में भारतविरोधियों के दांत खट्टे कर एक ऐसी गाथा लिखी जो सबके लिए प्रेरणादायी है! सादर नमन!श्रद्धांजलि! #IndiraGandhi #lakshmibai — Ranjeet Ranjan (@Ranjeet4India) November 19, 2022

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also said that Lakshmibai’s “incredible courage, determination and dedication to serve Maa Bharti will never never be forgotten.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was also among those who remembered the veteran of the Indian Independence movement. Recalling her contributions, Yadav termed Lakshmibai “the symbol of women power and bravery.”

Calling the late queen “the embodiment of women power”, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “Millions of salutes to the heroic Rani Lakshmi Bai ji, who shook the roots of British rule in the first freedom struggle on her birth anniversary. This country will always remember Rani Lakshmi Bai, who attained martyrdom in the battlefield for the freedom of Mother India.”

Sharing a poster showing one of Lakshmibai’s statues, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted: “Respectful tributes to the epitome of bravery, Rani Laxmi Bai on her birth anniversary. She is honourably known as ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ rightly defining her valour and sacrifice for the nation.”

Respectful tributes to the epitome of bravery, Rani Laxmi Bai on her birth anniversary. She is honourably known as ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ rightly defining her valour and sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/1wih67OoUS — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) November 19, 2022

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Jagdish Thakor, in a tweet in Gujarati, said that she was the epitome of adventure and heroism.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, various units of the Youth Congress also shared posts remembering Lakshmibai on the auspicious day. A post by the Haryana unit of Youth Congress read: “On her birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt salutations to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. Rani Lakshmibai was one of the leading figures of the Rebellion of 1857. For the entire nation, she became an icon for the freedom struggle against the British Raj.”

Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh and former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik were also among those who paid homage to the late queen.