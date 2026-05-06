‘LDF is now extreme Right, we are the Nehruvian Left’: Congress’s VD Satheesan
Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly and a five-time MLA from Paravur, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls.
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 6, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly and a five-time MLA from Paravur, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls. (PTI)
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had emerged as the Nehruvian Left in Kerala, and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is now the “extreme right”, Congress veteran VD Satheesan told The Indian Express today.
Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly and a sixth-time MLA from Paravur, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls.
After 10 years of being out of power, the UDF has made a stunning comeback, winning 102 seats. The Congress recorded a score of 63. The LDF, on the other hand, managed to win just 35 seats, with the CPM restricted to 26.
Speaking at the Indian Express Idea Exchange, he said a key factor behind the defeat of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government was the “erosion from CPM roots”.
“Now the LDF is not left. They are extreme right. We are the Nehruvian left. The Left’s fellow travellers, those who were with CPM for a long time, believed us (and) our progressive stand. And I think there was an erosion from the CPM roots,” he said.
“First time in the history of Kerala politics, a majority shifted from the Left’s side to our side. This was the difference. Six months back, I spoke to the media that there would be a surprise before the elections. So many leaders left from their side, so many leaders contested the election as Independents with the support of the UDF. Many of them won the election,” Satheesan said.
The CPM, he said, faces the prospect of disintegration in the aftermath of the crushing defeat. “If they are not correcting themselves, what happened in Bengal and Tripura will be repeated in Kerala, no doubt,” he said.
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Listing the other factors that contributed to the big UDF win, Satheesan said that while anti-incumbency played a role, the Congress missed no opportunity to “expose” the state government on multiple fronts.
The “homework”, he said, started two years ahead of the election. “We conducted a health conclave, an education conclave and an industrial conclave. We interacted with many experts inside and outside the country on many subjects. Then we prepared special documents and presented them before the people,” he said. People, he stressed, believed that if the UDF came to power, it would address the areas where the previous government had failed.
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More