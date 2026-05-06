‘LDF is now extreme Right, we are the Nehruvian Left’: Congress’s VD Satheesan

Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly and a five-time MLA from Paravur, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls. (PTI)

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had emerged as the Nehruvian Left in Kerala, and the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is now the “extreme right”, Congress veteran VD Satheesan told The Indian Express today.

Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the last Assembly and a sixth-time MLA from Paravur, is being seen as one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the Congress-led UDF scored a thumping win in the recently held Assembly polls.

After 10 years of being out of power, the UDF has made a stunning comeback, winning 102 seats. The Congress recorded a score of 63. The LDF, on the other hand, managed to win just 35 seats, with the CPM restricted to 26.