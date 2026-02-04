Mamata’s ‘5 minutes’ in court: Cites Tagore, calls herself ‘bonded labour’

In what may be a first for a sitting CM, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the exercise was being used to selectively delete voters and that Bengal was being “targeted”.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, Banerjee sought permission to address the court, folding her hands and appealing to the judges to “save democracy”. When she asked for five minutes, the CJI responded: “We will allow you 15 minutes.”

Flanked by a team of lawyers led by senior advocate Shyam Divan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief began by thanking the judges and members of the Bar, and went on to quote “Rabindranath Tagore”, saying: “Our lawyers fight for justice from the beginning, but when we don’t get justice, justice cries behind doors.”

The hearing was held amid an escalating confrontation between the TMC government and the Election Commission (EC) over the SIR process in West Bengal, which the state alleges is being conducted in an “arbitrary and hurried” manner ahead of crucial Assembly elections, where Banerjee is seeking a fourth straight term. The EC, however, has maintained that the exercise is routine and aimed at ensuring clean electoral rolls.

Before the court, Banerjee claimed that the SIR was “only for deletion and not inclusion”, and reiterated her allegation that despite writing six letters to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, she had received no response. “I am a bonded labour. I am a very less important person. I am from a common family,” she told the Bench.

Raising concerns over alleged wrongful deletions, Banerjee placed photographs before the court and pointed to cases of married women being removed from voter rolls due to changes in surname. “Suppose a daughter after getting married, if she changes title, it’s also mismatched,” she submitted.

She also questioned the pace of the revision exercise in Bengal, claiming that a process that normally takes two years was being completed in three months. “More than 100 people died (during the SIR). Many BLOs committed suicide,” she alleged, without elaborating. “Why is this not happening in Assam? Bengal is targeted,” she said, referring to BJP-ruled Assam.

Banerjee further claimed that around 58 lakh names had been deleted from the rolls and that affected voters had no effective remedy under Form 6. She alleged that micro observers, appointed only in Bengal, were overriding Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and deleting names. Calling the poll body a “WhatsApp Commission”, she claimed that micro observers deputed from BJP-ruled states were unilaterally striking off voters.

At the same time, the CM thanked the court for allowing Aadhaar cards and other documents to be considered during the SIR process, calling it a relief for ordinary voters.

After hearing the submissions, the Supreme Court issued notice to the EC on Banerjee’s plea and listed the matter for further hearing next week.

Following the proceedings, the TMC described the day as a major victory. “BIG WIN for Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Hon’ble Supreme Court. After her plea, the Hon’ble Supreme Court issued notice to the EC in the SIR matter, and directed EC officials to act with sensitivity. The Court also made it clear that Micro Observers may not be required. Inside the Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee wore the lawyer’s coat, argued with facts, and forced accountability,” the party said in a post on X. Banerjee holds a law degree from a Kolkata-based college.

The Bench then sought replies by February 9 from the EC and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on her petition.