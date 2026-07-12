Law student ‘plotted her mother’s murder, made it look like road accident’ in Jaipur

A property dispute and a disagreement over a government job allegedly led a 23-year-old law student to murder her mother and make it look like a road accident, police said Saturday.

Ayushi Sharma, a final-year LLB student, was arrested this week after investigators said the killing of her 45-year-old mother, Neeraj Sharma, had been staged to look like a road accident by a speeding car in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar. Apart from the 23-year-old, six other people have been arrested, with the police now looking for her cousin Balram.

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According to the police, the death of Ayushi’s father, Vijay Kumar Sharma, a government employee, led to disagreements between her and Neeraj, with the police claiming that while Ayushi wanted to take the government job offered to the family on compassionate grounds, her mother took it. The dispute allegedly soon expanded into disagreements over family property.

Investigators said Ayushi later moved out of her home and into a house in Kalyan Nagar on Tonk Road that she shared with her cousin Balram. It’s here that police claim the murder plot was devised, with Balram allegedly agreeing to help in exchange for a share in the family’s property in Bharatpur.

Police claim the duo hired a hitman for Rs 7 lakh and that the murder was carefully planned — investigators said the suspects tracked Neeraj’s routine and found that she returned home after dropping Ayushi’s brother at tuition classes.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Harishankar Sharma said examination of CCTV footage first raised doubts over the claim that it was an accident.

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“It was clear in the footage that the car was travelling at nearly 12 kmph. There was sufficient room for the car to pass but it looked like it deliberately hit her,” he said.

Further examination also helped them spot some people constantly talking on the phone — they allegedly turned out to be accomplices tracking Neeraj’s movements. Police are now trying to identify all the suspects.