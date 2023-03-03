Lathicharge on sarpanchs set to raise farmer anger against BJP-JJP coalition

The ongoing stand-off in Haryana between sarpanchs and the state government could pose a big challenge for the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in the 2024 Assembly polls.

Large sections of the rural vote bank of this agriculture-dominated state are unimpressed by the state government’s policies. If the disillusionment began with the year-long agitation against the three farm Acts, and set in with sugarcane farmers seeking higher rates for their crop, for many, the state government’s e-tendering policy, restructured in January is the proverbial last straw.

And with the repeated use of force against the protesting sarpanchs — first in Jind last week, when police action left several injured, with dozens taken into custody and released later, and then, with Wednesday’s lathicharge on sarpanchs and their supporters in Panchkula — the ruling coalition led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala of the JJP, will face a setback.

Once the government’s intentions of restructuring the financial powers of sarpanchs had come to light in December 2022, several MLAs had objected to its implementation in the Vidhan Sabha. Nevertheless, the Haryana government went ahead and announced its new e-tendering policy in January, calling it restructuring of financial powers of Panchayati Raj institutions. Since then, it has been strongly defending its policy, calling it “transparent”, “corruption-free”, “a model of development of villages” and “in complete interest of the sarpanchs and the villagers”.

However, with sarpanchs backed by the opposition Congress ratcheting up their protest against the move, murmurs of dissent began emanating from even MLAs of the ruling coalition. They included Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam, both of the JJP.

Justifying the move, CM Khattar said in the Assembly, “We are giving all financial powers to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). For approvals, they won’t need to send files to the state government anymore. File movement used to take a lot of time. Now, these will be cleared and small tenders issued at the local level.”

According to the 2011 Census, over 65 per cent of Haryana’s population live in rural areas. Hence, rubbing sarpanchs the wrong way may cost the BJP-JJP dear. Talking to The Indian Express after they were lathicharged, several protesters in Panchkula said, “We shall see how this government’s representatives enter our villages now. They have refused to listen to us and instead, assaulted us mercilessly. A farmer may not be that well educated, but won’t ever forget such an atrocity. We’ll teach them a lesson. Let the time come.”

Haryana’s Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli of the JJP, though, backed the CM. Calling it a “policy with a vision”, Babli told The Indian Express, “There are around 6,200 sarpanchs. Every day, I meet at least 70-100 sarpanchs who come to me with their requests regarding development of their respective villages. This is one policy that has completely streamlined development procedures and defined financial powers in a way that will further expedite all development projects.”

About the ongoing protests, he said, “A delegation of sarpanchs met me two days ago. We had a detailed meeting. They put forth their demands and I assured them that I’ll take up their demands in the next Cabinet meeting with the CM. But they refused to wait, and the meeting did not yield any constructive result.”

“They [sarpanchs] are politicising the issue. The protesters are being egged on by the Opposition. It is not a protest, but a feeder programme for the Opposition. It is the duty of a sarpanch to look after development works in his village, not be part of a political agenda of the Opposition. There was a time when sarpanchs had to run from pillar to post, bow before ministers with folded hands at the Civil Secretariat, just to get their village’s works done. With this policy, they don’t need to do anything of that sort, or grease anybody’s palms,” Babli added.

Countering this, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Haryana Cabinet minister Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Is it bravado to assault sarpanches like animals? Khattar-Dushyant Chautala should remember that even Ravana’s arrogance was shattered. This Hitler-like coalition will also meet the same fate.”

Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the repeated incidents of lathicharge on farmers as “completely undemocratic”. “People’s voices can’t be drowned by lathicharge, tear gas or bullets. Under a democratic system of governance, it is the duty of the government to hear the voice of the people who have elected them for their welfare. It is the government’s duty to resolve any issue via dialogue, rather than force. Repeated incidents of lathicharge on farmers, employees and now sarpanches, is highly condemnable,” Hooda told The Indian Express.

Complicating matters for the state government, sugarcane farmers have been seeking at least Rs 450 per quintal for their crop, while the Haryana government was giving Rs 362 till last month. As the protests grew and coalesced, Khattar announced a Rs 10 hike, taking the price per quintal to Rs 372. But farmers are not happy and are continuing with their protests in several parts of the state.