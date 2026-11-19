For over three years, Ladakh groups have been in talks with the Centre, seeking greater democratic representation and constitutional safeguards for their people, culture, land and economic opportunities. The negotiations between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ladakhi outfits have repeatedly stalled, with the latter insisting on safeguards that would protect the region’s interests.

Over the last three rounds of talks, the two sides reached an in-principle understanding on setting up a Union Territory-level elected body. The Centre has refrained from calling it an “Assembly”.

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Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration has announced elections to panchayats, urban local bodies and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs). For many locals, this has raised concerns about what they see as too many layers of elected governance for a region with just about 3.23 lakh population.

The panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections are scheduled for November 21, while elections to the eight Hill Councils will be held on December 4.

The administration’s move comes even as the Ladakhi groups continue to press for a larger UT-level body with executive, legislative and financial powers.

Seasonal migration

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The Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), both socio-political representative organisations from the region’s principal districts, have opposed the timing of these elections being held during winter. They have pointed to the seasonal migration of at least 25% of Ladakh’s population to warmer regions as winter sets in.

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The administration, however, has argued that schools remain open until at least December 10, making it feasible to conduct the polls.

The president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Chering Dorjay Lakrook, who has been demanding greater democratic representation for the region for years, told The Indian Express: “I keep thinking that when I walk in the streets, I will get pushed around by one elected representative or the other.”

The last panchayat elections in Ladakh were held in 2018, when the region was still part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials have argued that the absence of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) has resulted in the loss of more than Rs 250 crore in funds that could have been directed towards developmental works.

The panchayats completed their terms in 2023. The LAHDC, Leh completed its term in October last year, while the LAHDC, Kargil was dissolved earlier this year following the resignation of several councillors. In the absence of a Legislative Assembly, the Ladakh MP remained the region’s only elected representative.

However, the administration, headed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, announced panchayat and ULB elections on October 22, followed by the Hill Council polls on November 10. Nominations for the latter opened the same day. As of Tuesday, 541 candidates had filed nominations for 100 constituencies across the two Councils.

“These notifications and announcements are coming at us like a whiplash. No one has had time to sit down and think about election issues, candidate selection, or even print a poster,” KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said.

Ladakh has 1.87 lakh electors, he said, adding: “Within a couple of weeks, they have to elect several thousand representatives. The intent is to confuse the governance system. We have been trying to negotiate a way out of the bureaucratic set-up and now the region is being crowded with so many elected individuals for this small population.”

According to Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, Ladakh has 192 panchayats, for which 55 sarpanches had been elected unopposed. There are 1,428 panch seats, of which 1,186 panchs have been declared elected unopposed, while about 212 have yet to be elected.

How parties are placed?

As nominations closed for the Hill Council elections Tuesday, three of the 100 seats had received no nominations. The National Conference (NC), which has traditionally enjoyed considerable influence in the region, has fielded only 14 candidates this time. The Congress and BJP have filed 126 and 125 nominations, respectively, while the majority of the remaining candidates are Independents. A total of 36 Hill Council seats are reserved for women.

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Lakrook echoed Kargili’s concerns, expressing surprise at the speed with which the elections had been announced.

“They are trying to push our demands, that we have raised with the Centre, to the back burner. Where is the infrastructure for all these layers of governance?” he asked.

He also pointed to the changing political significance of the Hill Councils. When Ladakh was part of J&K, the Councils enjoyed considerable prestige, and political parties often saw intense competition for tickets.

“Earlier, there were contests for tickets, people would try to prove themselves. Now, parties are struggling to find candidates because there are so many seats,” he said.