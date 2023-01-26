AAP poster boy to burden: Why Kunwar Vijay Partap’s resignation may spell trouble for Bhagwant Mann

A 1998-batch IPS officer who was once the Inspector-General of Punjab Police, Kunwar Vijay Partap, the Amritsar North MLA was among the few high-profile and popular faces of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before its stunning victory in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Unsatisfied with the then Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government’s stand in court over the 2015 sacrilege cases, the I-G had opted for premature retirement from service, soon after the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on April 9, 2021, quashed the probe report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) he had led into the Kotkapura firing case. Partap’s resignation sparked events that led to the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister a few months later.

Now, spelling trouble for the AAP government in Punjab, Partap has resigned as the chairperson of the Vidhan Sabha committee on government assurances.

The provocation, sources said, was that Partap, as chairman of the committee, summoned Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Home Secretary Anurag Verma and DGP Gaurav Yadav, to a meeting to enquire about the status and progress of the SIT report on the sacrilege cases as the government had assured action on it. However, the January 20 meeting was cancelled after the Speaker called another meeting that day.

Sidelined after polls

Once he resigned from the police force, the AAP projected Partap as someone relentlessly pushing for justice in the sacrilege cases. His posters were plastered across the state as soon as he joined the AAP in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Partap, however, was not given any important role in the Bhagwant Singh Mann government. Many political observers were surprised that he was not inducted into the Cabinet, especially since there was talk about him being given the Home Ministry due to his experience in the police.

Since then, Partap has been venting. He was the first to object to the appointments of Special DGP (Intelligence) Prabodh Kumar and Amritsar Police Commissioner Arunpal Singh by CM Mann last April. He also cautioned the Mann government against appointing criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as Punjab’s Advocate General, pointing out that Ghai had represented the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases.

Partap first gained popularity after openly standing up to the Badal family and the former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

A 2020 report is now making rounds of social media. Signed by three IPS officers, including then I-G Partap, then Deputy Inspector (Counter Intelligence) Surjit Singh and then Additional I-G Patil Ketan Balaram, the report cites allegations about the involvement of SAD (Badal) leaders with gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. This has led to questions about the lack of action against the Badals.

The Indian Express was the first to make the report public. It alleges that Majithia was helping the gangster, using his influence over the Punjab Police during the Amarinder Singh government.

While Partap remains sidelined within the AAP, he has been appreciated by Congress leaders in the past. Last year, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu surprised many with tweets in Partap’s favour.

She wrote, “Crime in Punjab is crossing all limits. I refuse to understand why such a capable and senior IPS officer as Kunwar Vijay Partap is not being posted as Home Minister of Punjab. I remember when he was posted in Amritsar, no one dared to commit any crime because they were caught within hours and punished. Also, no VIP dared to ask him to participate in any wrongdoing. Gangsters disappeared and snatchers and thieves were nowhere.”

It’s not the first time that the Sidhus have praised Partap. The MLA’s husband and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu supported Partap in connection with his probe into the Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firings. He mocked Kejriwal, tweeting a video in which the AAP leader can be heard saying at a Punjab poll rally: “The masterminds in the sacrilege incidents have not been punished till now. I don’t need to say who the masterminds are. The names are there in Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh’s report. Channi saab (former CM Charanjit Singh) can go through that. The culprits can be arrested within 24 hours.”

Where this can lead

An indefinite protest demanding justice in the sacrilege cases has been going on for over a year at Bargari in Faridkot district. Yet, since forming government in the state, there is not much talk by the AAP on the sacrilege issue. A 2015 sacrilege-related probe report released by Mann last July allowed the SAD (Badal) to claim that its leadership had been exonerated, pointing out that the 467-page report had no mention of its leaders Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Mann released this report two days after Partap demanded either a debate on the sacrilege cases in the Assembly or 10 minutes to address the House, both of which were denied.

Partap has also not been happy with the current SIT investigating the sacrilege cases and has said that an SIT formed by Amarinder Singh can’t deliver justice.

The state AAP leadership has been accused of being silent on the repeated paroles being given to the Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is also accused in a sacrilege case. The AAP government also has been accused of pursuing the alleged role of the Dera in the 2017 Maur bomb blast.

Meanwhile, in a sudden move, the SAD started openly attacking Gurmeet to reclaim its Sikh vote bank, lost over allegations that it had struck a secret deal with the Dera head.

Its alleged passivity over the sacrilege cases will hurt both the AAP and the Congress, especially if the SAD continues to attack the Dera Sirsa head and Partap’s allegations over the sacrilege probe come true. Sources said SAD leaders could even seek an apology at the Akal Takht for the mistakes made by its government, which, if accepted, will clear its leaders’ names of all sacrIlege-related charges.