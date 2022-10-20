Kuldeep Singh Rathore: Himachal Congress’s backroom hero finally gets recognition with ticket from Theog

Kuldeep Singh Rathore is one of the few fresh faces fielded by the Congress for the Himachal Assembly elections, in a list that mostly contains previous winners and children of former MLAs and ministers. But, although this is Rathore’s first election, he is by no means a new face for the party.

The 58-year-old leader holds the unique distinction of being the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee without having fought a single election. In the forthcoming polls, Rathore has been given the ticket from Theog, a VIP seat that had been the bastion of Vidya Stokes, the scion of the state’s pioneering apple horticulture family.

In the previous elections, Stokes had vacated the seat for CM Virbhadra Singh, who decided to fight from Arki at the last moment. The ticket was then given to a youth leader, who lost to Rakesh Singha, CPI(M)’s lone MLA in Himachal.

This time, Congress awarded Rathore the ticket from the seat in Shimla district as acknowledgement of his long-standing contribution to the party.

Rathore’s journey in politics began during the students movement in Himachal in 1979, when he led a month-long protest against the Janata Party government in the state as president of the Students Action Committee.

He remained Himachal NSUI president from 1981 to 1987. He also served as Himachal Congress secretary and then general secretary in-charge of organisation, besides being the party’s chief spokesperson. Rathore is credited to have been instrumental in the party’s victories over the years, especially in the Kumarsain region, where he hails from.

A three-time AICC member, the lawyer by profession has been a senior standing counsel of the Government of India. He is known to be closely associated with the Gandhis. Locals claim Rahul Gandhi is regularly in touch with him.

He replaced Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the HPCC chief in 2019, and was succeeded by Pratibha Singh this year. Days after he left the post, he was appointed an AICC spokesperson.

Rathore’s supporters believe he is a chief ministerial candidate, having dedicated decades to building the party structure in the state without chasing personal glory. Because of his proximity to the party high command, they believe if Rathore wins Theog, their speculation could bear fruit.