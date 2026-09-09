KTR among over 20 BRS MLAs suspended from Telangana Assembly for disrupting Monsoon Session

For the third consecutive day, the Telangana Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the BRS and the Congress, leading to the suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs — including the pink party’s senior leaders K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao — for the rest of the Monsoon Session. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended the MLAs after Minister D Sridhar Babu moved a motion for over disruptions in the Monsoon Session for three consecutive days.

The other MLAs suspended are Anil Yadav, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, K Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, K Prabhakar Reddy, M Rajashekhar Reddy, P Rajeswar Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, K Venkatesh, Vijayudu and KP Vivekananda.

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The BRS has a total of 27 legislators in the Assembly.

The House commenced with BRS leaders demanding “justice” for Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao, against whom a Congress MLA, Veerlapally Shankar, had allegedly made disparaging remarks. The MLA had wished for “KCR’s demise” in a public statement, the BRS leaders alleged, and demanded his suspension.

The Treasury benches, meanwhile, responded by saying that in Siddipet, where KCR’s home and his Erravalli farmhouse are located, BRS workers performed a purification ritual after Dalit Congress leaders staged a protest there. According to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister M Sridhar Babu, the purification was to insult the Dalit workers.

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Vikramarka said that on the first day of the Assembly, BRS MLC Tata Madhusudan, also known as Tata Madhu, insulted the Speaker, who is a Dalit. On the second day, the BRS leaders held purification rituals in Siddipet. “How long will you carry on with the anti-Dalit politics,” Vikramarka said, adding that the Congress stands for “self-respect of Dalits and other backward sections in the state”.

Also read | BRS leader KTR briefly detained during protest against Congress in Telangana

The Congress MLAs, however, did add that they wish former CM K Chandrashekar Rao the best of health. “We all, from the Congress, wish that KCR garu will live a 100 years and serve as the opposition leader of Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said. There is no question of endorsing any remarks wishing KCR ill health, Babu said. The House had earlier moved a resolution demanding KCR apologise for MLC Tata Madhu’s remarks against the Speaker.

The confrontation continued for over one hour, with both the Treasury and the Opposition benches not relenting on their demands.