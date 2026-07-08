Why Krishna Mohan’s Ram Mandir role matters beyond temple administration

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s decision to entrust senior RSS functionary and retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Krishna Mohan with the day-to-day functioning of the Ram Temple is being seen by BJP leaders as carrying a political message beyond an administrative reshuffle, with the party seeking to reinforce its outreach to Dalits ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Krishna Mohan, 74, who was recently appointed the Trust’s interim general secretary, has effectively taken charge of the temple’s daily administration. BJP office-bearers said this was the first time that the responsibility of running the day-to-day affairs of the Ram Temple had been entrusted to a Dalit functionary in such a significant executive role.

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The move assumes significance against the backdrop of the BJP’s defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, of which Ayodhya is a part, in the 2024 parliamentary elections, where Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit leader, emerged victorious despite the polls being held just months after the consecration of the Ram Temple that marked the culmination of decades of the ideological movement.

BJP functionaries said the decision is aimed at conveying that the Ram Temple represents all sections of Hindu society while strengthening the party’s outreach among Dalits, who have become the focus of an intense political contest ahead of the elections.

The political messaging also comes against the backdrop of Opposition allegations that Dalits were kept away from key ceremonies associated with the Ram Temple. While the BJP has consistently rejected those charges, party leaders believe Krishna Mohan’s appointment will blunt that narrative.

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The symbolism also extends beyond his new administrative role. Krishna Mohan, who replaced the late Kameshwar Chaupal — the Dalit leader who laid the first foundation brick of the Ram Temple movement — as the Trust’s Dalit representative in September 2025, and his wife were among the select “yajman (ceremonial host)” couples during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in January 2024.

His appointment comes at a time when all major political parties are recalibrating their Dalit outreach. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is considering fielding a larger number of Dalit candidates in the elections, while the Congress recently appointed Dalit leader Rajendra Pal Gautam as its AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh as part of its social coalition strategy.

RSS old-timer

A native of Hardoi district, Krishna Mohan is the RSS’s kshetra Sangh chalak (regional in-charge) for eastern Uttar Pradesh. A 1978-batch forest service officer of the Maharashtra cadre, he retired in 2012 as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests after a long administrative career. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a scientist in the Department of Atomic Energy and holds an MSc in Geology from Lucknow University.

Within the RSS, he has held several organisational positions, including nagar Sangh chalak (city in-charge), zila Sangh chalak (district in-charge), and prant Sangh chalak (province in-charge) for the Awadh region. Party leaders said his long administrative experience, organisational background, and association with the Ram Temple movement make him a natural choice for the Trust at a time when it is also looking to strengthen its institutional functioning and control the damage following the alleged embezzlement.

While the Trust has presented the appointment as an administrative decision, BJP leaders acknowledge that elevating Krishna Mohan to oversee the temple’s daily affairs also sends a broader political signal as the party prepares for a high-stakes electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh, where Dalit votes are expected to remain central to the political contest.