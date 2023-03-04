Police come for Cong spokesperson in middle of night over Mamata remarks, TMC leader admits wrong

Leaving even leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress uneasy, the Kolkata Police landed at the house of Congress spokesperson Koustav Bagchi at around 3 am on Saturday to arrest him over some remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Saturday evening, after he had spent several hours in custody, a court granted Bagchi bail, on a personal bond of Rs 1,000.

Kolkata Police sources said that an FIR had been filed against Bagchi by a TMC supporter at the Burtolla Police Station at around 10.30 pm on Friday, soon after Bagchi held a press conference to counter Mamata’s remarks against West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Mamata had made a personal attack on Chowdhury, bringing up his daughter’s death, while talking about the Sagardighi bypoll result in which the TMC suffered a shocking loss to the Congress.

Hours after the FIR was lodged — under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 354 A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (act that induces or is likely to induce any person to commit offence against the State or against public tranquillity), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) — the police came to the residence of Bagchi, an advocate, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas. And after a couple of hours, took him into custody.

Opposition parties across the board criticised the police action. Commenting on his arrest, Bagchi, 32, said: “The mother-like Chief Minister is afraid of the son-like Koustav Bagchi. That is my political win. I will fight her in court and on the streets.”

His father Kushal Bagchi said that the police had come to their house around 3 am. “They did not have proper documents or an arrest warrant. When my son challenged them, they brought those documents and ultimately at 8 am almost forcefully arrested Koustav and took him to Kolkata.”

Kushal said he was confident Koustav would get bail as he had done nothing wrong. “This government has crossed even its dictatorial limits. It has become a terrorist government.”

At a press conference on Friday where he took on the CM over her remarks against Chowdhury, who had led the Congress campaign in the Sagardighi bypoll, Bagchi had mentioned a book critical of the TMC by the party’s former MLA and IAS officer Dipak Ghosh. “If the TMC makes such personal attacks, we will also circulate this book and attack the Chief Minister personally,” he had said.

In his defence in court, Bagchi said that when he was not an accused in any violent or terrorism incident, what was the reason to arrest him at night. The book he talked about was not even banned, he added.

Criticising Bagchi’s arrest, Chowdhury said: “This has proved that the CM is afraid of the Opposition… She is acting like a dictator.”

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said: “Is this democracy? We don’t even have words to condemn this attack. This government is an autocratic government.” The Left had supported the Congress in the Sagardighi bypoll.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said, “There is no democracy in Bengal. Whoever protests against this government faces police atrocities. This government is afraid of the truth coming out.”

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the Congress cannot absolve itself, asking why it had not fielded a candidate against Mamata when she fought from Bhawanipore in a bypoll after losing to Adhikari from Nandigram in the Assembly elections. “The Congress did not put up a nominee to show respect to her. The CM has given her reply to that.”

The lone MLA of the Indian Secular Front, Naushad Siddiqui, who only got bail on Saturday after spending 42 days in custody following a protest, also supported Bagchi. “I don’t know why Bagchi was arrested. But if he has been wronged, then I am on his side. I will fight for him,” Siddiqui said.

Even some leaders of the TMC, a party where few dare go against Mamata, admitted the police may have crossed a line. While most of them questioned Bagchi’s remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “I oppose the arrest. It will only help Bagchi and the Opposition. Koustav was wrong, and has a tendency to speak rudely. But our student wing could have answered the same politically. The police operation will have a negative impact.”

Ghosh added that this was his personal opinion.

TMC leader Partha Bhowmik demanded that Bagchi apologise to Mamata, while its MP Shantanu Sen supported his arrest. “Mamata Banerjee is the only woman CM of the country. I don’t know how senior he is in the Congress, but the manner in which Bagchi attacked a woman CM is reprehensible. What the police did was right.”

Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja said, “Our CM has given her life to the country. Her family are West Bengal and India. Women of this state will not accept this type of ugly attack on her.”

Apart from Congress supporters, some advocates too rallied behind Bagchi. Advocate Sabyasachi Banerjee said they would “fight this arrest”. CPI(M) MP Bikash Bhattacharya, also an advocate, said, “Who gave the police this power that, without any notice, they arrested an advocate?… The ruling party can oppose his remarks verbally, but what the administration did is what dictators do.”