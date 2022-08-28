scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down, MV Govindan Master is new CPM Kerala state secretary

MV Govindan Master, who is currently the minister for local self-government in Kerala, was made the CPM state secretary after incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down on account of poor health.

MV Govindan Master, a prominent leader from the CPI(M) stronghold of Kannur, was selected as the party secretary at the party state committee meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo source: Twitter/ CPI(M))

Setting the stage for a reshuffle in the CPI(M)-led Kerala Cabinet, central committee member and state local self-government minister M V Govindan Master was on Sunday selected as the party state secretary. Govindan was made the CPI(M) state chief after incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down on account of poor health.

Govindan, a prominent leader from the CPI(M) stronghold of Kannur, was selected as the party secretary at the party state committee meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The meeting was attended by general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat, M A Baby and A Vijayaraghavan, apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

An ailing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who has been leading the party’s state unit since 2015, had earlier expressed his desire to step down as he could not discharge his daily duties as party state secretary.

Picking a minister as party secretary is likely to result in a reshuffle of the Cabinet led by Vijayan, who recently completed a year in his second consecutive tenure as the chief minister. The party has not officially spoken about the Cabinet reshuffle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

In 1998, when Pinarayi Vijayan was selected as the party state secretary, he had been the power minister under the CPI(M) government led by E K Nayanar. Vijayan assumed office as party state secretary when incumbent Chadayan Govindan died. Vijayan then continued in the post till 2015 and went on to become the longest-serving CPI(M) state secretary.

Balakrishnan, who assumed office as state secretary in 2015, stepped down in November 2020 citing ill-health. This was also the time when his son Bineesh Kodiyeri got arrested in a money laundering case in Bengaluru. Then the party appointed senior leader and then LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan as the acting state secretary. The CPI(M) went on to retain power in the state following the Assembly elections in May 2021. In December 2021, Balakrishnan returned as the party state secretary a month after his son Bineesh was released on bail.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:09:08 pm
Next Story

Disappointed with both ruling, Opposition camps in Maharashtra over farm issues’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims
Gujarat

Modi inaugurates memorial dedicated to quake victims

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement