Prashant Kishor now targets Tejashwi Yadav: ‘Ninth pass aspiring to be CM’

After his regular attacks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, poll strategist Prashant Kishor Saturday called his deputy Tejashwi Yadav a “ninth-pass” with chief ministerial ambitions.

Kishor, who is on a yatra through the state as part of his Jan Suraaj campaign, was speaking with women at West Champaran district’s Dhanauji village about the need to overhaul the education system and create jobs. “Laluji’s son has studied till Class 9 and he is aspiring to become CM. And if your son has studied up to Class 9, he will not even get a job as a peon,” he said.

He stressed that while an MLA or an MP could help their sons and daughters get good jobs, common people would be at mercy of fate.

While the attack on Tejashwi did not look deliberate, Kishor may have ended up displeasing long-time Lalu Prasad voters.

Kishor was not available for comment on his “Class 9-pass” statement.

A member of his team said: “He spoke about Tejashwi’s education to draw a parallel to tell people what good education meant to common people while the son of a big politician could achieve a top position even without proper education… He is neither taking on the constituency of any particular politician nor is trying to address them. Kishor has been addressing issues facing the people.”

During his padyatra, Kishor has been getting a good response from people while discussing migration. He has been also assuring help to those who wished to return to Bihar and work.

Kishor started his padyatra on October 2 from Bhitiharwa Ashram of West Champaran. His padyatra will continue for close to one-and-a-half years covering all blocks and towns and most panchayats of Bihar, which has 38 districts. Kishor is likely to announce his political party after his padyatra.

Kishor said at another rally stop in West Champaran: “I have left behind my family to interact with people. There is no election in the near future. I just wanted to know if people whom you have been voting for have been able to change your condition.”

On Saturday, Kishor also targeted the BJP. “Gujarat that gave BJP 26 MPs got bullet train and Bihar that gave BJP 39 seats in 2019 polls has been struggling with its demand of passenger trains,” he said at a West Champaran village.