Hashtag Politics | Kichad, Lotus, Goa to Punjab, Oppn flings all at BJP

WITH THE ‘Operation Lotus’ tag already taken, the Congress Wednesday came up with ‘Operation Kichad’ to hit out at the BJP as its party unit collapsed in Goa.

As eight of its 11 MLAs joining the BJP, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra… We remain undeterred.”

Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 14, 2022

Echoing him, the Congress’s communication head, Pawan Khera, said, “Once again it has been proven that the BJP can only break… Those who are not able to support this difficult journey of uniting India, fearing the threats of BJP, cross over to those who break… (they) should understand that India is watching.”

Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Congress’s Goa in-charge, referred to legislators taking an oath in front of temples, church and a dargah ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections saying they would not defect to the BJP. The “BJP was in for a surprise” if it thought that “Operation Kichad” was going to make it “stronger”, he added. “Their Jar of Sins is filling up. The people will fight back. We will fight back.”

If @BJP4India thinks that by doing #OperationKhichad in #Goa they are going to get stronger, then they will be in for a surprise. People of India is witnessing their unholy & corrupt politics.

Their Jar of Sins is filling up.

The people will fight back.

We will fight back. — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) September 14, 2022

The TMC, which made an ineffectual debut in Goa in this year’s Assembly election, said it knew this was coming. Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted: ‘We knew these scumbags would let you down. TRUST GOA TMC. #Goa we will always be there for you.”

If ‘Operation Kichad’ occupied the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party repeated its claims of BJP attempts to poach its MLAs. While it had earlier accused the BJP of trying the same in Delhi, it now said the same for Punjab, saying that as part of ‘Operation Lotus’, the party was offering 10 of its MLAs Rs 25 crore each.

“They are buying MLAs and breaking governments, which is dangerous for democracy,” AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said.

