As khaps, families come out in support of protesting wrestlers, Oppn raises heat on Haryana BJP govt

Haryana’s Phogat khap has come out in support of the Olympian wrestlers, majority of whom are from Haryana, sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, since January 18. The wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have accused the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) president and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of sexual harassment.

The Phogat khap in Charkhi Dadri of Bhiwani district, Haryana, has also called a sarv khap (all khaps) panchayat to discuss the issue and decide on further action. The Phogat khap president, Balwant Nambardar, said a sarv khap panchayat will be convened at Swami Dayal Dham of Charkhi Dadri in the evening on Thursday. “We shall announce our future course of action after this meeting,” Balwant said.

The wrestlers’ family members have also said they would be reaching Delhi in support of their children in their struggle. Renowned wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat is already in Delhi to extend support to her cousin Vinesh. She assured fellow wrestlers that issues they have raised shall be redressed. Babita’s father and Dronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat and brother Harvinder also reached Delhi today. Mahavir also condemned the WFI president’s questionable role.

While the protest by world famous wrestlers is gaining momentum, the Haryana government appeared caught in a bind, allowing the opposition Congress to raise questions on Khattar’s silence on the issue. “A government is considered to be the guardian of a sports person. But the Haryana government’s silence on such a serious issue is definitely surprising and disturbing. These sports persons who bring laurels for our nation are children of our soil.

How can the BJP-JJP coalition government remain silent after seeing such injustice being met out to them?” said Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Hooda, further demanding that a judicial probe be conducted into the accusations being levelled by the wrestlers on the WFI president.

Another Congress leader from Haryana and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Randeep Surjewala, also slammed the BJP government and said, “The scary truth behind the Prime Minister’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” slogan has come out in the open,” further questioning why the Union government was not listening to the wrestlers. He also asked, “Is it because the accusations are being levelled at a BJP MP?”

Haryana’s Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurag Dhanda too condemned the incident and said, “AAP salutes the courage shown by Vinesh Phogat.” Dhanda added that AAP would stand firm with the sports persons.

Eventually, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued a statement on Thursday afternoon. He said, “The issue has come to our notice and the Union government’s Sports Minister has taken note of it. The WFI has been asked to give their reply within 72 hours. All issues [raised by wrestlers] have been taken into serious consideration. I’m sure the Union government and its Sports Ministry shall definitely take cognisance of these.

All the issues [raised] are very serious, especially for sports persons, for whom we do lots of work to encourage them. Such things break their morale. We shall not allow their morale to get shattered. We shall fully take care of our sportspersons, our daughters. We [the government of Haryana] did not receive any such complaint from any of them. It is only after they protested that we learnt of this issue. I had some engagements yesterday and when I returned last night, I came to know of it. If anything is referred to us from the Union government’s side on this issue, we shall take immediate cognisance of it. As per the general information we have received so far, we shall definitely ensure adequate security of our sportspersons.”

The Haryana CM has been in charge of the state’s sports portfolio ever since MoS Sandeep Singh was stripped of his portfolio on January 1, after a woman coach accused him of sexual harassment. In an apparent defense of his Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Khattar had, at the time, said that “allegations don’t make one guilty”.