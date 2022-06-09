Key Bihar players do a balancing act on social coalitions in MLC poll fray

The candidates announced by the three major political players of Bihar – including the two ruling alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United), and the principal Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal – for the biennial elections to the state Legislative Council reflect their bids to balance various social coalitions.

The terms of seven Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) – five from the JD(U) and one each from the BJP and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) – are going to expire next month.

The BJP, the senior partner in the ruling coalition led by JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is the single largest party in the state Assembly. In the June 20 MLC polls, as per the existing strength of various parties in the state legislature as well as Parliament, the BJP and the JD(U) would get two seats each and the RJD three if it gets the support of its allies, the Congress and the Left parties.

The BJP seems to have learnt a lesson from its defeat in the Bochahan Assembly (Muzaffarpur) bypoll in April in which the RJD had won as the VIP, the erstwhile NDA ally, fielded its candidate in the seat that led to a split in the BJP’s votes there. A significant chunk of the upper caste Bhumihar voters, otherwise part of the BJP’s core support base, had reportedly crossed over to the RJD there as the saffron party had snubbed a local Bhumihar leader by not roping him in for its campaign.

Ahead of the Bochahan bypoll, the BJP had pushed EBC Mallah leader and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani out of the NDA while inducting all three VIP MLAs into its fold.

In the MLC polls, the BJP has fielded an EBC Mallah leader from Darbhanga, Hari Sahani, and a senior party leader from the Bhumihar community, Anil Sharma.

The RJD had played up the Bochahan victory, following which its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had also attended the Parshuram Jayanti in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community.

The RJD’s candidates for the MLC polls include the state party secretary, Munni Devi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (from Rajak community), even as the party has also fielded a Muslim candidate, the party’s youth wing president Qari Sohaib, and a Brahmin nominee, Ashok Kumar Pandey.

The RJD’s move to nominate three candidates despite its capacity to ensure the victory of only two has ruffled some feathers within the party and its grand alliance. The Congress had been eyeing an MLC berth. The RJD believes its allies, including the Congress, CPI and CPI(ML), can ensure the victory of the party’s third candidate.

Veteran socialist leader and litterateur Prem Kumar Mani, who was number two in the state RJD unit, resigned from the party after writing an open letter to party national president Lalu Prasad. He wrote that there had been “little chance of reforms” in the RJD, which, he charged, was indulging in “caste symbolism” at the expense of some senior party leaders. He also stated that the RJD’s long-serving spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari would have been its “better Brahmin candidate” in the MLC polls.

The JD(U) has nominated Ravindra Singh, an OBC Kurmi leader and party national secretary, and Afaq Ahmed Khan, the party’s national general secretary. Both have been with the JD(U) for a long time. The party’s selection of candidates is also in line with its social engineering.