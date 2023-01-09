Keshari Nath Tripathi’s eventful career: From UP minister and Speaker to Bengal Governor

Former Governor of West Bengal and three-time Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Keshari Nath Tripathi died due to prolonged illness at his residence in Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88.

Apart from West Bengal, Tripathi had held additional charge as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram for short stints.

“He was hospitalised a few days ago after he fractured his hand and for treatment of age-related ailments as well. However, he was discharged from the hospital three days back,” a BJP leader in Prayagraj said.

Born on November 10, 1934 in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, Tripathi was also a senior advocate at the Allahabad High Court. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was just 12 years old but later switched to Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was jailed in Naini Central Jail in 1953 for participating in the ‘Kashmir Andolan’ and again in 1990 for taking part in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“He was a soft -spoken leader who gave importance to every party worker during his stint as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit,” said a senior BJP leader. Tripathi served as the BJP state head from July 2004 to September 2007.

An active leader who was admired across ranks in the BJP, Tripathi was elected MLA for the first time in 1977 from Jhunsi Assembly constituency in Prayagraj district. He went on to win six more Assembly elections and his last victory was in 2002 from Allahabad South seat in Prayagraj. He contested the 2007 and 2012 Assembly polls too but faced defeat both the times.

When Ram Naresh Yadav became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Tripathi was made a Cabinet minister in the Janata Party-led government in 1977-1979. Apart from his keen interest in politics, the veteran BJP leader has also authored several books.

In a career spanning decades, Tripathi was elected as the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly under different chief ministers including Kalyan Singh, Rajnath Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While serving as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to 2019, Tripathi was often seen questioning decisions taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

In 2017, Banerjee had alleged that Tripathi had threatened and insulted her over a phone conversation, and spoken like “a BJP block president”. According to reports, Tripathi had called Banerjee after the communal clashes that rocked parts of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Hours later, Tripathi issued a press statement and denied the allegations. He said he did not insult or threaten Banerjee during the telephonic conversation and said the Raj Bhawan “has not become the party office of BJP or the RSS”. He also claimed that the allegations were “an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert the attention from the real issue”.

On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet expressed condolences on his passing. In her tweet, Mamata called Tripathi “a man of great substance” and wrote that “his contributions to our country will remain etched in all our minds.”

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and other leaders also condoled Tripathi’s death and offered tributes.

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of West Bengal and a veteran leader of Uttar Pradesh. He was a great legal luminary and will be remembered for his public service.”

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in a tweet, wrote that Tripathi will always be remembered for his erudition, “exemplifying the highest degree of commitment & dedication to public service”. Dhankhar had replaced Tripathi as West Bengal Governor in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief after the passing away of Tripathi. “Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well-versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Tripathi’s Prayagraj residence to offer his tribute. In his condolence message, the CM said that Tripathi was a senior and experienced politician. “He had a deep knowledge about parliamentary rules, traditions and law. He was an expert lawyer and sensitive litterateur. His death has caused irreparable loss to society,” Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said Tripathi’s death was an irreparable loss to the social and political arena.

BJP UP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary visited Prayagraj and paid floral tributes to Tripathi. Chaudhary said that Tripathi was a source of inspiration for BJP workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called Tripathi “pride of Prayagraj” who worked for the Jansangh and BJP.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav referred to Tripathi’s death as “an irreparable loss”.