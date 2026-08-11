Vande Mataram, Savarkar quiz: Kerala government faces ‘RSS agenda’ charge

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala is repeatedly finding itself on the defensive over the Opposition CPI(M)’s charge that it is implementing the Sangh Parivar agenda.

Seemingly compounding troubles politically for the government is that several of the decisions questioned by the CPI(M) have emerged from the Waqf, Local Self Government (LSG) and General Education departments, all handled by ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The IUML had helped deliver a windfall for the UDF in the recent Assembly elections by campaigning on the narrative that another CPI(M)-led Left democratic Front (LDF) government would pave the way for the BJP in Kerala.

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In several instances, the UDF government has sought to accept Central funds that the previous LDF government had either rejected or delayed, citing ideological concerns. The successive allegations that the Congress-led government is yielding to the RSS-BJP agenda have allowed the CPI(M) to turn the tables on the ruling alliance.

Ironically, while in Opposition, then Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan had repeatedly accused the LDF government of implementing the RSS agenda.

Latest rows

The latest controversy concerns a circular issued by the Chief Secretary directing various departments to ensure that Vande Mataram is sung in its entirety during Independence Day observances. The directive identified the General Education and LSG departments as nodal departments for ensuring the complete rendition of the song.

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The government has so far not issued a clear explanation on the directive, while conflicting statements have emerged from within the Cabinet. Congress minister K Muraleedharan said only two stanzas would be sung, while Education Minister N Samsudheen said the directive had come from Lok Bhavan.

The controversy coincided with another issue in Kasaragod, where a freedom quiz for lower primary school students triggered a row over a reference to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

One of the tie-breaker questions in the quiz asked: “Who is the freedom fighter who received the most punishment from the British?” The answer key identified Savarkar. Following protests from the Left, the Education Minister, who is an IUML leader, ordered an inquiry. The probe resulted in the suspension of a schoolteacher who had drafted the question paper. The quiz was meant for lower primary schools in three educational sub-districts in Kasaragod, where the BJP has significant presence and takes on the IUML.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan seized on both controversies to target the Congress-led government, saying the quiz question and the directive on Vande Mataram reflected the UDF’s “subservience” to the RSS.

“In the Vande Mataram issue, it is the mind of the RSS that is reflected in the directive. It is the RSS policy that Vande Mataram should be sung in its entirety. The country has not accepted it. The Chief Secretary’s letter is an open challenge to secular society,” Govindan said.

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On the Savarkar controversy, he said the question paper glorifying the Hindutva leader showed that the UDF government was supporting the Sangh Parivar’s agenda to “saffronise” Kerala. “The directive on Vande Mataram and the quiz programme hailing Savarkar are part of the UDF government’s appeasement of the RSS,” he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, has opposed the action against the teacher, alleging that it was taken under pressure from the IUML. BJP Kasaragod district president M L Ashwini said the party would oppose any move to question Savarkar’s patriotism or his imprisonment by the British. “History cannot be distorted for political ends,” she said.

The UDF government has faced controversy over Vande Mataram twice in the last three months. During the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet, the song was sung in its full version. Satheesan had justified the decision, saying the ceremony had been organised by Lok Bhavan.

With that controversy in mind, the government did not play the full version of Vande Mataram during the first session of the Assembly. Lok Bhavan subsequently described this as a violation of protocol.

Funds versus political stand

The government’s decisions on Central schemes have also provided ammunition to the CPI(M)’s allegations.

On the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme in schools, the government, particularly the Education Department, had argued that staying out of the scheme would result in the loss of Central funds. It had also maintained that the current government could not withdraw from PM SHRI because the previous LDF government had signed the agreement.

The Union government’s subsequent clarification contradicting both arguments has further strengthened the Opposition’s charge.

Similarly, the LSG department, headed by IUML leader K M Shaji, allowed the use of the Prime Minister’s photograph and the Pradhan mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) logo on houses built under the scheme. Shaji had argued that Central funds should not be blocked over the display of the photograph and logo.

The previous LDF government had refused to accept these conditions, arguing that they compromised the dignity of the beneficiaries.

The reconstitution of the state Waqf Board has provided another flashpoint. The government recently informed the Kerala High Court that it was ready to include non-Muslim members on the board, as mandated by amendments to the Waqf law made by the Union government last year. The previous LDF government had left the non-Muslim slot vacant.

The Waqf Board comes under the Minority Welfare Department, which is also held by the IUML.