Kerala my karmabhoomi, want to work in the state: Shashi Tharoor

Dropping strong hints about his “interest” in contesting the next Assembly elections in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said when “everyone wants him to work in the state he cannot resist that invitation”.

Tharoor, who has shown keen interest in Kerala politics after contesting the Congress’s presidential election, revealed his intention after meeting the head of Orthodox Church, Baselios Mar Thomas Mathews III, in Kottayam. The meeting was a part of the Congress leader’s recent political outreach programme, which has created a flutter in the party.

After the meeting, Tharoor told the media that the the Orthodox Church head wanted him to become more active in Kerala. “I am interested (to work in Kerala). Many have been asking me to become more active in Kerala, which is my karmabhoomi. I will not run away from here. There is time till 2026 (the next Kerala Assembly elections) and a lot of things have to be done before that,” he said.

Tharoor said his exercise is not limited to meeting bishops or leaders of other religious communities. “Kerala has a very strong civic society. We should function after respecting and understanding them. I am meeting them one after another,” said Tharoor.

The Orthodox Church head said Tharoor should become more active in the state. Incidentally, Congress veteran and former chief minister Oommen Chandy belongs to the Orthodox Church. It is widely believed that Tharoor has the backing of Chandy, who still enjoys the backing of Christians and upper caste Nair community in central Kerala. While Chandy has been maintaining silence on Tharoor’s entry into Kerala politics, other senior leaders like K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala have made their uneasiness over emergence of another strong leader.

Last week, Tharoor was the chief guest at an annual function of the Nair Service Society.