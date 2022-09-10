scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Kerala: Mayor Arya Rajendran sacks cleaning staff over Onam protest, ‘irks’ CPI(M) leadership

Rajendran had suspended seven permanent staff members, while terminated four others deployed on temporary basis.

Thiruvananthapuram city mayor Arya Rajendran with husband and CPI(M) legislator KM Sachin Dev. (Facebbok/Mayor Arya Rajendran S)

Young CPI(M) leader and Thiruvananthapuram city mayor Arya Rajendran has cracked the whip on city corporation’s cleaning staff members who had allegedly thrown away Onam sadhya (meal) to protest against denial of opportunity to celebrate the festival.

Rajendran had suspended seven permanent staff members, while terminated four others deployed on temporary basis. The decision of Rajendran, who had hit headlines in 2020 when she was elected as the mayor at the age of 21, has apparently irked the CPI(M) leadership as the workers who faced the action belonged to the party’s trade union CITU.

Also Read |After criticism, Thiruvananthapuram mayor nixes plan to form sports teams based on caste

Taking exception to the mayor’s decision, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan Master said the party does not attest the action against the workers on the ground that they had raised protest. “That does not go in tune with the party policy,” he said Friday.

Sources said the workers had started their work early on September 5, in order to join the Onam celebrations. But even after completing their assigned work, they were reportedly given additional duty by an official of the municipal corporation’s health wing. The workers were irked over the action of the official. Returning later in the day, the workers dumped the meal they had paid for from their own pocket in a dustbin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

Taking action against the workers, Rajendran had stated that the cleaning staff protest was a challenge to society. “They had acted in an inhuman manner and have no right to continue in service,” she said.

The mayor’s action had evoked protest on social media mainly on the grounds that the corporation did not have any role in the celebration and the food was arranged by the cleaning staff themselves. CPI(M) trade union wing has demanded that the action against the cleaning staff be revoked.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Before the CPI(M) state secretary denounced the mayor’s action, CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan had tried to defend the mayor, saying that the employees should have tried some other way of protest, instead of throwing away the food.

Advertisement

Months ago, Rajendran had courted controversy over the decision to form sports teams of students based on their caste. She had then announced separate teams for ‘general category’ students and those from the SC/ST community.

She was forced to withdraw the decision after it evoked widespread protests. The CPI(M) district leadership had then intervened and urged Rajendran not to form sports teams on the basis of caste.

Last week, she tied the knot with CPI(M) legislator KM Sachin Dev at a simple function held at the state party headquarters. The event was attended by several CPI(M) leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Sachin Dev, who represents Balussery in Kozhikode district, is the state secretary of the SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), while Arya is a member of its state committee. She is also the state president of Balasangam, the children’s wing of the CPI(M).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:02:46 pm
Next Story

Navtej Sarna’s Crimson Spring, that centres around the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, is a masterclass in writing

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life
Britain's New King

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions
JOSAA Counselling

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement