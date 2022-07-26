In Kerala backfire, Congress open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

The resolution of the Congress party in Kerala to bring back allies, which had deserted the party-led United Democratic Front (UDF) earlier, may not turn into reality. It was adopted following the conclusion of the party’s two-day brainstorming session, called Navasankalp Chintan Shivir, in Kozhikode last Sunday, which was held with the objective to make it battle-ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing the decisions taken at the session, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran had said, “Many people who are with the LDF (Left Democratic Front) are contacting us. Many of them are restless. We would politically exploit that situation to expand the UDF.”

The Congress bid to expand the UDF, however, does not seem to have enthused the ruling CPI(M)’s LDF partners while ruffling the feathers of the grand old party’s existing allies.

The resolution did not take any names but the parties which the Congress is believed to be interested in bringing into the UDF fold include the regional Christian party, Kerala Congress (M), and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a Janata Dal (Secular) breakaway outfit. Both these parties are now part of the LDF.

The Congress is looking to build bridges with the KC(M), once a long-standing UDF partner, in a bid to win over the Christian minority votes in central Kerala. The exit of the Jose K Mani-led KC (M) coupled with the retirement of Congress veteran Oommen Chandy deprived the UDF of its prominent Christian faces, even though a Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph continues to be with it.

Also Read | When crisis becomes opportunity: Congress in Kerala finds political bearings after attack on Rahul office

However, making it clear that the KC(M) does not have have any plans to return to the Opposition alliance, the party’s state general secretary Stephen George said, “We are not facing any situation that necessitates our exit from the LDF. The resolution of the Congress to bring back those who have left the UDF would only remain a dream. Let Congress first reveal why KC(M) was sacked from the UDF. The resolution shows that the Congress has realised that the KC (J), led by P J Joseph, has no relevance.”

On the other hand, the Congress’ oblique bid to woo the KC(M) has provoked the KC(J), which fears that its bargaining space within the UDF would shrink in the event of the KC(M)’s return to its camp.

Expressing his reservation over the Congress’s proposal, KC(J) chairman P J Joseph said, “The issue (of expanding UDF) was not debated among the existing partners. We are not looking at any party that had left the UDF. Instead, we want to welcome disgruntled elements in the LDF.”

Another KC(J) legislator, Mons Joseph, was more forthright in his criticism of the Congress’s move. “Let the Congress leadership make clear which is the dissatisfied party in the LDF that wants to return to the UDF. The KC(M) was not thrown out of the UDF. That party has gone to the LDF with a clear political agenda,’’ he said.

Referring to KPCC chief Sudhakaran’s claim that “many allies” of the CPI(M) were restive, sources in the LJD said, “It is true that our party workers are disappointed over our neglect in the LDF. CPI(M) was not lenient towards the party in allotting various posts in the government. However, leaving a ruling coalition at this stage would be suicidal. Moreover, the party wants to carry on with left politics.”

LDF convener E P Jayarajan asserted that no ally would leave the ruling alliance, saying that “The Congress decision to expand the UDF with LDF allies is only a joke. Congress is a party that is falling apart. Who would go to the Congress when that party is collapsing.”

For the Congress, a victory in the next Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be crucial as the party has suffered a debacle in the state in the last two consecutive Assembly elections. Top party leader Rahul Gandhi is also an MP from the state’s Wayanad constituency. Any further setback in the 2024 general elections might see the Congress scramble to retain its existing allies in the UDF, particularly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).