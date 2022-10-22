Kerala: Gold smuggling suspect Swapna accuses CPM leaders of sexual misconduct

Key accused in 2020 gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh has raised allegations of sexual harassment against three prominent CPI(M) leaders in Kerala, prompting Opposition Congress and BJP to seek police action against the three leaders named.

Leaders of the two parties also asked the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state to shed its silence on the issue.

In interviews with Malayalam TV channels over the last two days, Swapna alleged that former state Finance minister Thomas Isaac, former Temple Affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran and former Speaker of Assembly P Sreeramakrishnan sought sexual favours from her. Isaac and Surendran had served in the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan from 2016 to 2021.

The Sunday Express tried to call the three leaders for a comment but they did not answer. The CPI(M), too, has not reacted to the allegations.

According to Swapna, who recently released her book “Padmavyūha of Treachery (Chakravyuh of Treachery),’’ Surendran had allegedly invited her to a hotel room in Kochi during a function, while Isaac had allegedly asked her to come to the hill station Munnar.

Sreeramakrishnan, she told channels, allegedly wanted her to go to his official residence.

With the CPI(M) and its leaders maintaining a silence, Swapna has dared them to file a case against her.

She alleged that Surendran “had behaved with sexual intention and made dirty talks over telephone”. She also alleged, “He said he would come home or take (her to a) hotel room. He had sent several sex messages and compelled me to come to (his) hotel room.”

Isaac “(mis)behaved in such a way, sending signals” when she met her, she alleged. “Later, he invited me to Munnar, saying it is a beautiful place. Why should he take me to Munnar,’’ Swapna asked.

Sreeramakrishnan, Swapna alleged, misbehaved with her at his official residence during a party. “He behaved like a student, sent me ‘I love you’ messages. He wanted me to come alone to his official residence,” she alleged.

Swapna claimed that the then principal secretary to the chief minister, M Sivasankar, was informed about these incidents.

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly V D Satheesan said an FIR should be registered against these leaders based on Swapna’s allegations. Pointing toward the recent rape and assault cases registered against Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, the two leaders said if a case was registered based on the woman’s complaint, the CPI(M) leaders should also be booked in a similar manner.

Satheesan said, “Let the accused prove their innocence. We are not saying they are guilty, but if there is an allegation, it should be investigated. The government and police should be ready for that.”

Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan said Swapna’s “revelations” before the media should be considered legal evidence and immediate action should be taken against the accused. “Why are CPI(M) and the Chief Minister not reacting to the charges? Swapna Suresh is talking with evidence. A case should be registered and the charges should be probed. There is absolutely no doubt about it,” ,” he told the media here.