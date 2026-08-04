In flood-battered Kerala, CM Satheesan’s ‘silence’ speaks louder than words

The flash floods and landslides that have battered several districts of Kerala over the last two days have brought Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s crisis management under scrutiny, particularly from the CPI (M) that led the previous government in the state for a decade.

The party has targeted the CM for not cancelling his engagements, including the opening of a jewellery showroom in Kochi on Sunday, drawing contrast with his predecessor Pinarayi Vijayan, whom they hailed as the commander-in-chief of the state’s disaster response during the 2018 floods.

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“The CM should discharge his responsibilities to help people and intervene after understanding the grim scenario. The onus of coordinating with the disaster response system lies with the CM. As the chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, the CM cannot delegate the task to his cabinet colleagues and remain on the sidelines. Failure to discharge that responsibility can only be seen as a betrayal of the people,’’ CPI (M) state secretariat said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, Satheesan posted on X that Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar will coordinate the relief operations.

Several CPI(M) leaders also questioned Satheesan’s “silence” in the last two days over the rain-inflicted crisis.

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To be sure, Satheesan chaired an online meeting with the revenue minister, the chief secretary and the district collectors in Kochi on Saturday. But while Kumar and other ministers, who were assigned in-charge of operations in various districts, briefed the media, Satheesan continued with his scheduled programmes in Kochi and Malappuram. He went to Malappuram to inaugurate a national seminar organised by Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League. Kumar was also present at the seminar.

Explained | Why heavy rain repeatedly triggers landslides in Kerala

‘Indifferent approach’

On Sunday, too, Satheesan did not speak to the media; instead, his office released details of the affected people and the relief measures initiated by the state.

This was in sharp contrast to the days of Vijayan when his government confronted calamities head-on, the CPI(M) argued. “The CM (Satheesan) adopted an indifferent approach that his office would provide the details when the media (on Sunday) asked him about the monsoon havoc. He should recall that the previous CM (Vijayan) used to frequently address the media during similar situations. Such an approach gave confidence to people and alerted them about the situation,” CPI (M) said.

On Monday, in his first press conference following the heavy rains, Satheesan dismissed the Opposition’s allegations that rescue and relief works got delayed. Addressing the media after a review of the situation, Satheesan said in Thiruvananthapuram, “In situations involving extremely heavy rains, we don’t get enough time for evacuation. The IMD cannot predict where exactly the extremely heavy rainfall will occur. For evacuation, we have to get details about the extreme rainfall in advance. We had taken all steps to establish the relief camps but we did not have information in advance about extreme rainfall.”

As on Monday, 15 persons died and seven others are missing in the latest bout of monsoon fury. Around 11,000 people have been lodged in 316 temporary relief camps.

Contentious helicopter ride

Another thing that has put Satheesan in a sticky situation is his decision to use a government helicopter on Friday to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, where he had a series of engagements, including a visit to his ailing father-in-law.

The helicopter was leased by the previous LDF government primarily for anti-Maoist operations. Former CM Vijayan used it mainly for official travel within Kerala and, on one occasion, to attend a CPI (M) meeting. The chopper was also used to ferry harvested organs for transplantation.

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Satheesan had sharply criticised Vijayan’s use of the helicopter, arguing that it would drain the state exchequer. The previous government had to pay a monthly lease rental of Rs 80 lakh for up to 25 flying hours.

Now, in his capacity as the CM, the allegations have come back to haunt Satheesan with Opposition leaders accusing him of double standards. Former CPI (M) minister M B Rajesh said, “The chopper had flown not for relief or rescue; it was for his personal purpose. (But now) there is no hue and cry over the extravaganza.”

In his defence, Satheesan said, “I had flown to Kochi to meet an investment group, who wanted to leave for Delhi on Friday itself… The chopper is on hire till September. The government has to pay Rs 80 lakh a month for flying 25 hours. In the last month, we had used (it for) only four hours. Hence, no loss has been caused to the exchequer.”