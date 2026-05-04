Rebels rewrite poll script in Kerala, cost CPM its bastions

Three CPI(M) rebels who broke ranks with the party on the eve of the Assembly elections and contested as UDF-backed Independents have delivered major upsets in the party’s citadels in Kerala.

The unprecedented fight by rebels G Sudhakaran (Ambalapuzha), T K Govindan (Taliparamba) and V Kunhikrishnan (Payyannur) symbolised and represented the churning among cadre against alleged nepotism, financial misappropriation and criminalisation within the CPI(M).

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The CPI(M) lost the Payyannur Assembly seat to rebel leader V Kunhikrishnan for the first time since the constituency was formed in 1967. He defeated CPI(M)’s sitting legislator T I Madhusoodanan by a margin of 7,487 votes. Madhusoodanan had won the seat in 2021 with a record margin of 49,780.

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“I contested as part of a fight within the party. I wanted people to correct the party leadership. This verdict shows that people and cadre have corrected the CPI(M). Besides, the UDF also extended support to me, leading to my victory. I wanted to end the degeneration of the CPI(M),” Kunhikrishnan said.

Kunhikrishnan, 74, a district committee member of the CPI(M) in Kannur, had raised a revolt against the alleged misappropriation of funds collected for the family of a worker killed in political violence. After he decided to contest against sitting MLA Madhusoodanan, Kunhikrishnan faced threats from various quarters. Houses of his supporters were attacked. The CPI(M) had thrown its weight behind Madhusoodanan, who had also faced allegations of fund mismanagement.

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In the nearby Taliparamba constituency, another rebel, T K Govindan, is poised to defeat P K Shyamala, wife of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan. The state secretary had represented the seat since 2021. As he decided to step down this time, the seat was given to his wife Shyamala, a former chairperson of Anthoor municipality. Govindan, a senior leader with a long stint as a party district secretariat member, fought the election opposing what he termed the conversion of the constituency into the family stronghold of the state secretary. The challenge forced Govindan to remain in the constituency to oversee his wife’s prestige battle. However, after 12 of the 17 rounds of counting, T K Govindan stunned the party with a lead of 10,069 votes. The constituency includes several villages known as watertight CPI(M) strongholds in Kerala. Taliparamba has remained unbeaten for the CPI(M) since 1977.

In the Ambalapuzha Assembly seat, 79-year-old G Sudhakaran is leading by a margin of 20,378 votes after 10 of the 14 rounds of counting. A two-term former minister, Sudhakaran had earlier represented Ambalapuzha. While quitting the party, he said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lost touch with the people. He also alleged that a criminal mafia had gained control of the party in Alappuzha district.