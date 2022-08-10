scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education reforms panel

The panel, headed by Professor Shyam B Menon, submitted its report to the higher education department on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 10, 2022 11:15:49 am
Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the report would be implemented only in accordance with the policy of the government. (Express/File)

The Kerala higher education reforms panel has suggested that each university should have a separate vice-chancellor (VC) and the chief minister be made the Visitor to all universities. The panel recommendations, in effect, take away the powers of the governor as the chancellor of all universities, and instead, vest more power with the chief minister.

The panel, headed by Professor Shyam B Menon, submitted its report to the higher education department on Tuesday. The panel suggested that the university senate should comprise a board of regents with prominent people from the world of education, industry and culture, apart from representatives of the government.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the report would be implemented only in accordance with the policy of the government.

The report said an educational expert should be made the VC, who should be selected by the proposed board of regents, which would be vested with the power to appoint a selection committee. The term of a VC should be fixed at five years and the incumbent can be given another chance till he/she attains the age of 70, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

The panel has recommended drastic changes in the fee structure in the higher education sector where more self-financial courses should be started. For the recruitment of faculty members in colleges, a higher education service commission should be formed, it said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The panel has also suggested to increase the number of seats and courses in the higher education sector in the state to hike the enrolment to 60 per cent within next 10 years. In tune with the CPI(M) government policy to promote private deemed universities in the state, the report wanted special legislation to be enacted for establishing such universities.

The panel also said that government funding in state-run institutions should be brought down to 60 per cent, and the rest of the financial requirements should be sourced from non-government agencies. It said only students whose annual family income is less than Rs 6 lakh should be exempted from paying fees. Different fee structures should be introduced for other students depending upon their family income. Institutions should levy 25 to 35 per cent of their cost from students as a fee. The panel also called for accepting private contributions for improving infrastructure in the higher education sector.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 11:15:49 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

5

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education ...
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
Double engine decoupled: Loss of JD(U)’s EBC bastion rattles BJP
TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air
Pakistan

TV journalist from ARY News held hours after channel taken off air

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement