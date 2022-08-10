Kerala: Each university should have a separate VC, says higher education reforms panel

The Kerala higher education reforms panel has suggested that each university should have a separate vice-chancellor (VC) and the chief minister be made the Visitor to all universities. The panel recommendations, in effect, take away the powers of the governor as the chancellor of all universities, and instead, vest more power with the chief minister.

The panel, headed by Professor Shyam B Menon, submitted its report to the higher education department on Tuesday. The panel suggested that the university senate should comprise a board of regents with prominent people from the world of education, industry and culture, apart from representatives of the government.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the report would be implemented only in accordance with the policy of the government.

The report said an educational expert should be made the VC, who should be selected by the proposed board of regents, which would be vested with the power to appoint a selection committee. The term of a VC should be fixed at five years and the incumbent can be given another chance till he/she attains the age of 70, it said.

The panel has recommended drastic changes in the fee structure in the higher education sector where more self-financial courses should be started. For the recruitment of faculty members in colleges, a higher education service commission should be formed, it said.

The panel has also suggested to increase the number of seats and courses in the higher education sector in the state to hike the enrolment to 60 per cent within next 10 years. In tune with the CPI(M) government policy to promote private deemed universities in the state, the report wanted special legislation to be enacted for establishing such universities.

The panel also said that government funding in state-run institutions should be brought down to 60 per cent, and the rest of the financial requirements should be sourced from non-government agencies. It said only students whose annual family income is less than Rs 6 lakh should be exempted from paying fees. Different fee structures should be introduced for other students depending upon their family income. Institutions should levy 25 to 35 per cent of their cost from students as a fee. The panel also called for accepting private contributions for improving infrastructure in the higher education sector.