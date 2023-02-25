In Kerala, CPM takes aim at minority outfit for meeting RSS but UDF its actual target

Six days into the month-long Kerala yatra led by its state secretary M V Govindan, the CPI(M) is keeping alive the debate over last month’s dialogue in Delhi between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and various Muslim outfits, including the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

The CPI(M)’s strategy behind raising the issue over a month after the meeting happened is apparent — maintaining its hold on the support of the secular forces and some minority communities by projecting itself as the only political force equally opposed to majoritarian fundamentalism as well as fundamentalism among minorities.

Since the beginning of the month-long “Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha” on Monday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government’s policies, the CPI(M) has been deftly using the January 14 meeting between the RSS and the Muslim outfits as the Yatra traverses through north Kerala, where Muslim population holds a considerable sway.

On Saturday, Govindan told the media in Kozhikode that the Jamaat should disclose what was discussed at the meeting with the Sangh. “There is an undercurrent among Jamaat, RSS, and the Congress-led UDF. UDF leaders are silent on the dialogue because there has been a deal between the Jamaat and the UDF,’’ he alleged.

The day before, at a convention organised at the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) stronghold Koduvally in Kozhikode, CPI(M) state secretariat member M Swaraj mounted an attack on the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The IUML is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

“By holding talks with the RSS, Jamaat betrayed the minorities in the country. The CPI(M) held dialogues with the RSS, but such dialogues were meant to restore peace. But, both the RSS and the Jamaat do not have any history of confrontation to conduct a discussion,’’ he said.

Once pro-Left, Jamaat-e-Islami and its political wing Welfare Party of India became a target of the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2019 after they decided to back the Congress as the force that can take on the Sangh Parivar.

That most Muslim organisations, particularly the pro-IUML Muslim scholars’ body SAMASTHA, are against the Jamaat also fuelled the attack of the CPI(M). Several Muslim organisations, some of which have a critical stake in the community, have laid into Jamaat over the meeting with the RSS.

The CPI(M) sees an electoral benefit in its strategy. In the last Assembly elections in 2021, Jamaat’s decision to back the UDF had helped the CPI(M) win anti-Jamaat Muslim votes and Christian votes critical of the UDF’s electoral understanding with the right-wing Muslim organisation.

As the latest row erupted, the CPI(M) alleged the UDF’s involvement. Addressing the yatra in Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Tuesday that the Congress and the IUML had a role in the dialogue. “Both parties should reveal their role in the discussion, which is not meant for protecting the interest of the minorities,’’ he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan retorted, “Jamaat-e-Islami became a communal outfit for the CPI(M) only when that outfit ended the 40 years of an affair with the Left. Only the Congress and the UDF have opposed majority fundamentalism and minority fundamentalism in Kerala. We don’t compromise with both sides. Vijayan has gone to Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters and held discussions with its leadership several times,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Jamaat defended its decision to get into a dialogue with the RSS, hitting out at the CPI(M) for not being as critical of RSS dialogues with several Hindu and Christian leaders in Kerala.

Jamaat-e-Islami state committee member C Dawood said, “RSS had discussions with Hindu Christian leaders several times. Why Vijayan, who is now lecturing on the true colour of RSS and Jamaat-e-Islami, did not then warn the Hindu, Christian leaders against RSS? It is apparent that the CPI(M) stand is that Muslim organisations should not shape their agenda. The Muslim community should not take up their own guardianship and CPI(M) wants to send a message that that party will protect the community.”

Dawood is the managing editor of Media One TV, which is backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami.