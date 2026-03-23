Kerala CPM chief interview: ‘BJP or Cong, neither can point fingers over Sabarimala gold theft … both took positions protecting the accused’

With the stage set for the Kerala Assembly elections, CPI(M) state secretary and Politburo member M V Govindan speaks to The Indian Express about the ruling party facing potential anti-incumbency, the departure of senior leaders, and the implications of the Sabarimala gold smuggling case on their poll prospects. Excerpts:

* What is your assessment of where CPI(M) stands ahead of the elections?

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For the past 10 years, the people of Kerala have been evaluating this government and have understood there is no alternative to the Left. The welfare schemes and benefits have covered all weaker sections of society. Unprecedented infrastructure development has taken place. In the past, governments used to change every five years, disrupting development and continuity of projects. The continuity in governance has enabled Kerala to achieve significant leaps in development. People have realised the benefits of having continuity in governance.

* If the LDF win a majority, will Pinarayi Vijayan continue to be the CM?

Vijayan is the only Politburo member contesting the elections. There is no doubt that he will win from Dharmadam with a record majority. In that situation, he will be the most suitable person to lead the next government, although technically it is a matter to be decided after the elections. People have already understood that Vijayan will be the CM.

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* The Opposition appears confident about getting a chunk of the Left’s votes this time. Does that worry you?

We are not worried about that. The government has been moving ahead, keeping the party and the Left movement united. Hence, there is hardly any anti-government sentiment in Kerala. The Congress understands this. The UDF’s only job is to spread false propaganda against the government. The Congress is unable to name a candidate (for CM). If they name any person, it will lead to an internal dispute. That is why the party has instructed the leaders to remain silent on the issue of leadership. The Congress is not capable of forming a stable government.

* If there is no anti-incumbency, what explains the setback the Left faced in the recent local body elections?

It is true that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) did not achieve the level of success we anticipated. At the same time, when the results are evaluated at the Assembly level, the LDF still holds a majority in 59 constituencies (out of 140). Therefore, there is little doubt that we will secure a majority in the coming election.

* The Opposition has flagged the financial crisis the state is in and how its debt is rising. Will that be a major issue?

For the past 10 years, they have been repeatedly talking about this financial crisis. But has any development project been put on hold because of it? Had the Centre not financially stifled the state, the government could have worked even more effectively. A government’s debt is not a matter of worry for people. It is an issue that the government has to manage. Even when the Centre does not provide sufficient funds, the government finds resources through innovative and imaginative initiatives.

* The Congress claims that the CPI(M) fielding an Independent candidate in Palakkad indicates a deal with the BJP in Kerala. What is your response?

Palakkad is a seat that the Congress has won in recent elections. This allegation indicates their lack of confidence this time. It is nothing but an excuse in anticipation of defeat. The CPI(M) has consistently fought against the RSS and the BJP. Our party is not dependent on the BJP’s generosity.

* Raising the case of gold theft at the Sabarimala temple, the BJP has made protection of faith as one of its election issues …

The issue has lost its edge and will not get any further traction. Neither the BJP nor the Congress will be able to raise it. Why did the person accused of the scandal visit Sonia Gandhi? The party does not have a clear answer to that. Until the arrest of Sabarimala’s senior tantri (priest), they (Congress and BJP) felt that the special investigation team was on the right track. After the tantri’s arrest, they found fault with the SIT. Both of them have taken positions that protect the accused. The CPI(M)’s stand is clear; we will not protect anyone in this case. The party has removed A Padmakumar (CPIM leader arrested in the case) from all its committees.

* Why have some senior leaders, including former minister G Sudhakaran, left the party?

What else can this be called other than parliamentary ambition? The party had taken a firm stand against this approach and issued warnings, but he did not even renew his membership. Parliamentary ambition is a weakness on his part.

* Does this indicate that some senior leaders lack ideological firmness?

Their ideological core has eroded over time, which is why they have reached this stage. All of them received various positions and benefits when they were in the party. At the same time, there are lakhs of CPI(M) workers who have never received any position, not even the chance to become a panchayat member. Yet, they continue to stand firm with the party.

* Has the party stepped back from its responsibility of guiding the government?

Absolutely not. The government has moved forward in line with party decisions. The party does not interfere in day-to-day administrative matters, but it does intervene on policy issues when necessary. In recent years, the party has intervened in several policy matters, and such interventions will continue.