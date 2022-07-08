Kerala CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem criticises athlete P T Usha’s nomination to Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) central committee member Elamaram Kareem Friday came out against the nomination of sprint queen P T Usha to the Rajya Sabha.

Taking an indirect dig on Usha’s nomination, Kareem said, “Now, a person from Kerala has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. For a while, she has been proving her eligibility to get nominated to the Rajya Sabha”. The person has proved that she has some other eligibility, apart from the eligibility showcased in Asiad (Asian Games),’’ said Kareem, without naming the athlete.

The MP was addressing an event in Kozhikode, Kerala, in protest against the arrests of civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar last month on charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery regarding 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

With traces of sarcasm, the former Kerala minister was commenting on the situation on how those behaving in favour of Sangh Parivar are rewarded. Kareem made the reference to Usha’s nomination after mentioning about the nomination of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was part of the bench which pronounced the verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case, to the Rajya Sabha in 2020 immediately after retirement.

The comments by the CPI(M) leader have invited sharp criticism from the BJP. Lashing out at the MP, BJP state president K Surendran said Kareem has insulted the pride of the country. “P T Usha has made immense contributions to Indian athletics over the past four decades. Only anti-national elements can insult such personalities out of their narrow politics. It is unbecoming of a people’s representative,’’ he said.

Usha was the chairperson of the organising committee of BJP national executive held in Kozhikode, her home district, in 2016. She had then denied any political intention behind heading the organising committee of the BJP event.

Kareem said the Supreme Court verdict on the Gujarat riots case had created anxiety among people. “This verdict has created a situation in which people cannot fearlessly approach the judiciary. The Supreme Court is the last resort for justice. When the petitioner approaches the court seeking justice for victims, it says that the petitioner should be punished. How would people muster courage to approach the court against the government and its oppressive policies?’’ asked Kareem.