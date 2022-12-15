Kerala CPI(M) raises Rs 35 lakh to build house for 87-yr-old party veteran on his wife’s plot

Veteran CPI(M) leader P K Gurudasan bears no resemblance with today’s average political leader of any party, who are known for amassing huge wealth and turning into crorepatis within a few years of entering electoral politics and winning elections.

On Thursday, the 87-year-old Communist veteran, who had served as member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, moved into a house that was built by the party on 10 cents of land that his wife, C Lilly, owned. The 1,700 sq ft, two-bedroom house at Karette in Thiruvananthapuram district was constructed by the Kollam district committee of the CPI(M), for which, the party mobilised Rs 35 lakh from senior members across the district. So far, Gurudasan has been living out of rented premises or facilities provided by the party.

A prominent leader of the CITU, the CPI(M) trade union wing, Gurudasan had been a legislator for 10 years and had served as excise and labour minister in the government led by V S Achuthanandan from 2006 to 2011. While serving as party district secretary in Kollam for 25 years, Gurudasan had lived in a rented house near the party office.

“It is a day of happiness for me. Party work is not meant to make money, but for carrying forward political work. A house can be built only with one’s own wealth. As I don’t have that kind of money, the Kollam district committee has constructed the house for me. I never felt I should own a house. I have lived in many rented houses, barring the time I was a minister, when I lived in an official residence,” he told the media.

Several senior CPI(M) leaders, including party state secretary M V Govindan, attended the house warming ceremony.