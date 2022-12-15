scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Kerala CPI(M) raises Rs 35 lakh to build house for 87-yr-old party veteran on his wife’s plot

A CITU leader, Gurudasan had been a legislator for 10 years and a minister in V S Achuthanandan's government during 2006-11

A prominent leader of the CITU, the CPI(M) trade union wing, Gurudasan had been a legislator for 10 years. (Facebook: P K Gurudasan MLA Kollam)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Veteran CPI(M) leader P K Gurudasan bears no resemblance with today’s average political leader of any party, who are known for amassing huge wealth and turning into crorepatis within a few years of entering electoral politics and winning elections.

On Thursday, the 87-year-old Communist veteran, who had served as member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, moved into a house that was built by the party on 10 cents of land that his wife, C Lilly, owned. The 1,700 sq ft, two-bedroom house at Karette in Thiruvananthapuram district was constructed by the Kollam district committee of the CPI(M), for which, the party mobilised Rs 35 lakh from senior members across the district. So far, Gurudasan has been living out of rented premises or facilities provided by the party.

Must Read |CPM, CPI, Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, PK Gurudasan, MV Govindan, Kollam

A prominent leader of the CITU, the CPI(M) trade union wing, Gurudasan had been a legislator for 10 years and had served as excise and labour minister in the government led by V S Achuthanandan from 2006 to 2011. While serving as party district secretary in Kollam for 25 years, Gurudasan had lived in a rented house near the party office.

“It is a day of happiness for me. Party work is not meant to make money, but for carrying forward political work. A house can be built only with one’s own wealth. As I don’t have that kind of money, the Kollam district committee has constructed the house for me. I never felt I should own a house. I have lived in many rented houses, barring the time I was a minister, when I lived in an official residence,” he told the media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
Read |No plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in schools: Kerala govt

Several senior CPI(M) leaders, including party state secretary M V Govindan, attended the house warming ceremony.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:37:13 pm
Next Story

VHP objects to colour of Deepika Padukone’s attire in ‘Pathaan’ song, demands rectification

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close