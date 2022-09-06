Kerala CPI firebrand E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

Close on the heels of losing election to the post of the Kerala Communist Party of India (CPI)’s Idukki district secretary, senior CPI leader and three-time legislator, E S Bijimol, has alleged patriarchy and misogyny in the party, pressing for implementation of 15% reservation for women in all its posts.

At the CPI district conference last week, Bijimol, the former MLA from Idukki’s Peermade, lost the Idukki secretary’s post to party colleague K Salim Kumar. Subsequently, she came out with a hard-hitting Facebook post, alleging gender bias and male domination in the party.

Also in Political Pulse | Why no women among you: PM has Karnataka BJP thinking after surprise appearance at core panel meet

If she had clinched this election, Bijimol would have become the first woman district chief of a communist party in Kerala. “The kind of degrading moral attacks that I faced the moment I touched that male-centric cocoon is beyond description,” she stated.

A prominent woman leader from the hilly belt of Idukki, Bijimol had entered politics in 1995 in her twenties, when Kerala introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in the three-tier local bodies. In her maiden electoral bid, she got elected as a block panchayat member at Idukki’s Azhutha. In 2005, she contested the district panchayat poll successfully.

In the 2006 Kerala Asembly polls, the CPI fielded Bijimol, a law graduate, from the Peerumedu constituency, which she won by defeating the Congress’s incumbent MLA E M Augusthi.

In the 2016 state elections, when the CPI decided not to give tickets for any sitting legislator who had completed two consecutive terms, it made an exception in Bijimol’s case. Taking into account her popularity among farmers and plantation workers of Idukki, the CPI again fielded her from the same constituency and she again won the election.

Bijimol said, “Twenty-seven years back, we were brought to politics from the world of household chores. If there is no reservation for women in political parties, these women would be sent back to the kitchen again. Political parties should give adequate accommodation for women in the party system.”

Advertisement

After her loss in the election to the Idukki secretary’s post, Bijimol expressed her disappointment with the failures of the political system. “In seminars and symposiums, there would be lengthy speeches about women representation. But I am forced to say that the approach of leaders in even so-called progressive political parties is anti-women. Many leaders still have conservative approach,’’ she said.

Also in Political Pulse | Questions raised over her silence, echo of slap by husband gets louder for AAP MLA

Bijimol was banking on the CPI’s stand in favour of 15 per cent reservation for women in all party forums down to the branch committees. But when it came to the race for the post of district secretary, she lost. “When my name came up for the post of district secretary, I was insulted saying that I did not require any such gender-based consideration for the post,’’ she said.

An outspoken leader, Bijimol had never shied away from any protest, within the Assembly or outside. During the previous Congress-led UDF government, in 2015, when the CPI(M)-led LDF’s legislators prevented the then finance minister K M Mani from presenting the budget, as part of their protests against the bar bribery scandal, Bijimol had led the women legislators from the Opposition camp. She was then dubbed by the Congress as “LDF’s hit squad”. She had then stood on top of a table in the Assembly and tried to break the cordon created by the UDF MLAs.

Advertisement

In 2011, Bijimol was at the forefront of an Idukki agitation against the move to increase water level at the Mullaperiyar dam. In 2015, she had allegedly manhandled an additional district magistrate in Idukki while demanding the opening of gates of a private estate for public there. Then she was dressed in the estate employee’s attire.