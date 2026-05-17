Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet, CM rival Chennithala part of team

Kerala Chief Minister-designate V D Satheesan announced on Sunday his Cabinet team a day ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Satheesan said senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted into the Cabinet. Chennithala was in the three-person race to become Kerala’s new CM after the United Democratic Front (UDF) recorded one of its strongest performances, unseating the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

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The UDF will appoint Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.

“There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions,” PTI cited him saying.

Satheesan said the ministerial list was finalised after considering social and regional balance within the alliance and added that portfolio allocation discussions were nearly complete.

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The final list would be formally submitted to the Governor and later notified through an official gazette following approval.