Kerala BJP leader Surendran: ‘LDF or UDF won’t get majority, their next action will depend on BJP’

Senior Kerala BJP leader and party candidate from Manjeshwar, K Surendran, is aiming to win the seat in his fourth attempt after coming within striking distance to do so in the last two elections, having lost by 745 votes in 2021 and 89 votes in 2016. In an interview with The Indian Express, the former state BJP president speaks on various issues, including the party’s prospects in the April 9 elections and the Congress-led UDF’s allegations of a “secret deal” between the incumbent CPI(M) and the BJP-ruled Centre. Excerpts:

On the eve of polling, how do you view the state’s election scenario?

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All sections of people in Kerala are dissatisfied with the performance of the Left government. The Opposition UDF has also disappointed the people. Congress is not in a position to challenge the government. Both LDF and UDF are in a crisis. UDF does not have a clear perspective on development. For example, their manifesto promises free travel for women in state-run buses even though the transport corporation is running at a huge loss. How will such a scheme be viable? It shows the lack of a clear perspective on the part of Congress.

What do you think of the BJP’s prospects in this election?

BJP has already proved that other parties cannot prevent its growth in Kerala. People of Kerala have rejected the stand of Congress and CPI(M) that they will not allow BJP anywhere in the state. That was evident when BJP won Lok Sabha seat in Thrissur in 2024 and wrested power in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation last year. That change in approach will get reflected in this election also. We are going to win a good number of seats. This time neither the LDF nor the UDF will get a majority to rule. BJP will play a key role in that scenario. These parties will be unable to decide their next action without us.

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While the UDF may benefit from ‘anti-incumbency’, could the BJP make similar gains?

Wherever BJP is a viable alternative to UDF, we will make gains from anti-incumbency. That is what happened in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation where BJP was strong and people elected it finding that BJP is a better choice than Congress. At the same time, this is not going to be a pan-Kerala trend, it would depend upon our strength. In seats where BJP is strong and looks a viable alternative, people’s choice will be BJP not UDF.

How do you respond to the UDF’s charge that there is a deal between the CPI(M) and the BJP in this election?

The deal is actually between CPI(M) and Congress in constituencies where BJP has winning chances. We have no deal with CPI(M). This allegation is only a strategy of Congress to win Muslim votes. In most of the seats where BJP is strong, the party is fighting mainly against CPI(M). In around 30 constituencies where the party has high stakes, the major opponent is CPI(M). How is a deal possible then? At the same time, we are contesting against Congress in a few seats also. In seats like Nemom and Kazhakkoottam (both held by CPIM), we are directly taking them on. Can we make a deal with the CPI(M) in those seats?

The Congress has alleged that the BJP has gone ‘silent’ on the Sabarimala gold theft issue to protect the LDF. What is your response?

We are strongly raising the issue in the campaign. It is a major issue. If the Prime Minister did not mention the gold theft scandal in one of his speeches, it does not mean that the party is silent on it. He had raised the scandal in his earlier speeches and now also. The issue is not limited to Sabarimala alone. Several temples have faced similar incidents.

Are you worried that the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill may hurt the BJP’s Christian outreach?

The Christian community is not worried about it. The controversy is a calculated campaign of Congress that the proposed amendments are targeted against the community. The issue pertains to all organisations which accept foreign funds.

How do you see the approach of Muslims towards your party?

The (Muslim) community’s apprehensions about BJP have changed over the last 12 years.They have understood that the BJP and the Modi government are not against them. A lot of factors have worked in that direction.Their business is not affected. The NDA government has brought transparency in the Haj pilgrimage. There are no anomalies in Haj which has created a good impression about Prime Minister Modi among Muslims. In the past when our workers went to Muslim houses, the response was tepid. Now, that has changed. They are ready to welcome us and invite us for iftar parties. The community has become closer to the BJP. Now, the entire community does not think that they should vote for a particular party or community to defeat BJP. That attitude has changed.