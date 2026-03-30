10 days to go for Kerala polls, BJP’s Christian outreach hits speed bump over foreign aid regulation

The proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) have cast a shadow over the BJP’s Christian outreach efforts in Kerala ahead of the Assembly election.

Last week, the Union government introduced the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha. According to officials, the Bill is envisaged to tighten the regulatory framework for foreign-funded organisations and address legal gaps regarding the management of their assets.

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Various Christian denominations in Kerala have raised their concern over the provisions in the Bill. The Catholic bishop of Changanassery, Thomas Tharayil, said, “It is a matter of grave concern. It should not be seen as a matter of the Church or NGOs. Our 109 charity homes, where people from various communities are given shelter, are working with aid from abroad. The amendment Bill has several norms affecting such institutions. It is a draconian law,” he said.

Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Mathews questioned the BJP’s intentions. “We wonder whether the BJP has a double standard on this issue. The Centre has to immediately withdraw the Bill. All churches accept foreign aid as per norms. Our three FCRA accounts have been blocked for one year. So far, they have not been renewed. The issue had been brought to the notice of BJP leaders, but we did not get any relief,” he said.

Several Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, have also criticised the move. Satheesan, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “The scope and implications of these amendments have given rise to considerable apprehension among citizens, particularly minority institutions… There is a genuine concern that the proposed amendments could disproportionately impact their functioning, impose additional administrative burden,” he said, urging the PM to reconsider the proposed amendments to the Act.

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Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala said the Bill was part of a deliberate move to destroy minority institutions and NGOs. “It is anti-democratic. Congress will fight against it,” he said.

On Monday, the BJP attempted damage control. The party’s state vice president, Shone George, said there were no grounds for the Church ot be worried. “The amendment is meant only to curb foreign fund flow to NGOs. It becomes a matter of concern only for those institutions engaged in malpractices. When laws are introduced to curb funding for anti-national activities, the Congress and the Left spread false propaganda that the Bill is to target the Church. Their attempt is to create unnecessary fear among minorities,” he said.

The BJP has fielded several leaders from the Christian community in central Kerala constituencies, where the community’s votes could hold the key. Union Minister of State George Kurian is contesting in Kanjirapally, Shone George in Pala, and party general secretary Anoop Antony has been fielded from Thiruvalla. Kerala goes to the polls on April 9.