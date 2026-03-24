In Kerala’s Red bastions, former comrades put CPM to the test

As the CPI(M) aims for a hat-trick in Kerala, it is facing a challenge in its strongholds of Alappuzha, Kannur and Palakkad from rebels who have joined the fray as Congress-backed Independents.

The four rebels taking on the party are its seniormost leader in Alappuzha and former four-term MLA G Sudhakaran, who is contesting from Ambalappuzha; former Kannur district secretariat member T K Govindan in Taliparamba; former Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan in Payyannur; and former MLA T K Sasi in Ottapalam in Palakkad.

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All four constituencies are held by the CPI(M) at present. The CPI(M) has never lost from Payyannur since the constituency came into existence in 1967 and has been unbeaten in Taliparamba since 1977.

According to many party veterans, the CPI(M) did not face such a challenge even in the 2000s when factionalism was rampant.

Sudhakaran, 79, revolted after being sidelined in the party since 2021 amid efforts to implement a generational shift in its choice of candidates. Sudhakaran represented Ambalapuzha for three terms from 2006 onwards. Although the veteran had earlier stated that he would be happy to see Pinarayi Vijayan as CM for a third term, the Congress appears to have managed to change his mind.

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The CM has hit out at Sudhakaran following his exit from the party as “chettatharam (a dishonest act)”. This has led to a war of words between Sudhakran and several CPI(M) leaders. “I am proud to be called a chetta (scoundrel). Vijayan has lost connection with the people,’’ he said on Monday.

In Kannur, a party bastion for decades, renegades are taking it on in its Payyannur and Taliparamba, both of which have a history of electing only CPI(M) candidates. Former district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, who had raised the allegation of misappropriation of funds collected for the family of a worker killed in political violence, is contesting in Payyannur against sitting CPI(M) MLA T I Madhusoodanan.

“I consider this contest a fight against corruption. This contest is a continuation of my fight within the party on organisational issues, too. This is for saving Left politics,’’ Kunhikrishnan has said.

In Taliparamba, former party district committee member T K Govindan is taking on CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan’s wife P K Shyamala. Govindan is the sitting MLA there.

“Giving the seat to the wife of the sitting legislator is nothing but parliamentary ambition. I had questioned this. CPI(M) cadres may be insulting me and will be taking out a procession against me. But their mind is with me. The Congress is also supporting my political stand. People have a strong sentiment against this decision to allot the seat to the wife of the party state secretary,” said the rebel leader

The fourth such seat is Ottappalam, where former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi is contesting with UDF backing and has also found support from the Democratic Marxist Front, a forum floated by CPI(M) rebels in Palakkad. The party expelled Sasi earlier this month after he attended a convention of the Front.

With the Congress banking on the rebels to dent the CPI(M) in these constituencies, the Left party has mobilised its political heavyweights to contain them. Senior CPI(M) leaders have been attending conventions in these constituencies to ensure that “class traitors” do not get support, said party insiders. In Kannur and Alappuzha, no one from the CPI(M) has openly supported the former leaders.