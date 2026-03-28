Kerala LoP Satheesan interview: ‘CPI(M) is set to meet Bengal fate, BJP won’t win a single seat’

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan, 61, is spearheading the party-led UDF’s campaign for the 9 April Kerala Assembly elections. A five-term MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district, he is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly. One of the front-runners in the chief ministerial race in the Congress, Satheesan speaks to The Indian Express on a range of issues, including the UDF’s poll prospects, perceived “anti-incumbency” against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government, and the BJP’s chances. Excerpts:

Anti-government sentiments are very strong. We have presented before voters a charge sheet against the government. CPI (M) did not act against its three leaders who were arrested in Sabarimala gold theft case. This scandal is a serious issue in this election. The state health sector is on a ventilator with hospitals not having adequate supplies of medicines. The farm sector has collapsed. The government has failed to mitigate the wildlife attacks, which have affected around 30 lakh people across the state. Kerala has the highest inflation rate in the country. The arrears to employees, pensioners and teachers would amount to Rs 1 lakh crore.

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* But the Vijayan dispensation has been highlighting its performance on the development front?

The government’s claims are false. In the recent local body elections too, they highlighted development, but we exposed them and they lost. Can they point out a single project that they brought to the state? When the previous Congress government awarded the Vizhinjam seaport project to Adani group, CPI(M) had alleged that it was a Rs 6,000 crore land scam. When our government tried to lay the GAIL pipelines, the current Industries Minister (P Rajeeve, a CPI(M) leader) said it was a bomb ticking under the earth. On the national highway development issue, people were not ready to hand over their land because of meagre compensation. The UPA government’s legislation in 2013 (Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act) provided much higher compensation for land owners. That is why people had stopped protesting and handed over the land for national highway development in the state.

* Why do you claim an “anti-incumbency” factor working against the LDF government?

I have travelled across the state’s all 140 constituencies and saw people turning up in large numbers, especially youths. We have exposed the government’s failures. That apart, UDF has proposed alternative models and projects for all sectors. We conducted health and education conclaves to address the prevailing issues in the health care and higher education sectors.

We have alternative plans for all departments, which may be the first time in the country that the Opposition has done it. UDF has proposed projects capitalising on Kerala’s port network, coastal belts and water bodies. UDF has a clear plan on the higher education system to prevent the migration of youths from Kerala for higher studies.

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* How do you see the BJP’s prospects in the polls?

In the last elections (in 2021), the BJP’s vote share had come down. An infighting is going on within the BJP between its new team and old team. Many senior party leaders have been sidelined. We have raised a serious allegation about the CPI(M)-BJP deal this time. BJP has handed over many key seats to its insignificant allies. Ranni seat, which is home to Sabarimala temple, was handed over to Twenty20, which has no presence in that district. On the other hand, CP(M) has fielded an independent in Palakkad to help BJP. But it will not have any impact. I don’t think BJP is going to win a single seat in Kerala.

* Why have you spoken out against “vote bank politics” during the elections?

We will oppose those who speak on communal lines. We are against hate campaigns aimed at dividing society. We will not bother if someone tries to threaten us by showing vote bank. Our candidates were not fixed by any communities or organisations. We are not against anyone and if they have any issues, we will meet them. We confidently spoke out against vote bank politics because Kerala is secular. This election will prove that Kerala is secular and people will appreciate our stand. CPI(M) appeased the minority community in the last Lok Sabha elections and after they lost it, they are now appeasing the majority. Both CP(M) and BJP are on the same path. Pinarayi speaks in a manner to promote majority communalism.

* Why have you projected a tally of 100 of the state’s 140 seats for the UDF in the polls?

We hope so. Across the country, the Opposition has been losing all by-elections in the last five years. But in Kerala, we have won all bypolls. We increased the winning margins in Lok Sabha elections. And in the local body elections, we got a remarkable victory, the biggest one in the last three decades. We have brought back all social groups which had left UDF. And we are in a position to repeat our victory of 2001, when we had won 99 seats.

* Don’t you think the rift within the Congress over seats may dent the UDF’s prospects?

We have completed seat sharing among UDF allies without any hiccups. Within 24 hours, Congress declared 55 candidates and in another day’s time, the rest of the candidates. In the history of election in Kerala, there has never been a time when candidate selection was completed so quickly as this time. The issue of MPs contesting was entrusted to the party national leadership and they took a decision. All have complied with that.

* Why is the UDF backing the CPI(M) rebels in the polls?

We are supporting four CPI(M) leaders as Independent candidates. Two others, including a former MLA, have joined Congress and contesting as our candidates. These rebels have the support of some senior CPI(M) leaders and cadre. CPI(M) in Kerala is going to meet the fate that it faced in West Bengal. Many grassroots level CPI(M) workers have also joined Congress.

* What is your take on the CM race in Congress?

As per the AICC (All India Congress Committee)’s procedure, the chief minister will be declared only after the elections. That is the decision and the same process had been adopted in Karnataka and Telangana after the party won there. The AICC will decide who will be the CM. We never declare our CM in advance.

* But there is a buzz that the Congress may face trouble due to its CM race if it wins the elections?

That is only a CPI(M) narrative.

* What will be your role after the polls?

My role will be decided by the party. Whatever decision the party takes, we all will go by that.