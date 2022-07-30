scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Behind Kejriwal govt liquor policy flip-flop: L-G heat, Sisodia under cloud, rollout fiasco

When it was in the planning stages, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who handles the excise portfolio, had said that the new policy was aimed at curbing corruption and sale of illegal alcohol.

Written by Mallica Joshi | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 9:24:42 pm
A notice mentioning the closure of a private liquor shop put up inside the shop's premises, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The decision of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi to roll back its new excise policy for 2021-22 and revert to the old policy is a major setback for the AAP dispensation.

The Delhi government’s new liquor policy, launched in November last year, witnessed a troubled rollout and has been under the scanner of Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) amid a face-off between Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Kejriwal.

Also Read |Excise policy row: Sisodia in line of fire as L-G calls for probe by CBI

When it was in the planning stages, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who handles the excise portfolio, had said that the new policy was aimed at curbing corruption and sale of illegal alcohol and that it would ensure a more equitable distribution of liquor shops in the capital.

One of the key changes the policy ushered in was that the Delhi government exited the business of selling liquor entirely. The second major change it brought in the city’s liquor trade was in the way the revenue was to be generated from private vendors. Instead of taking 25% VAT on sales, the government had initiated a bidding process of 32 zones. Most of the money would be paid by the vendors as part of the license fee and only 1% would be charged as VAT on the sale of alcohol. At the time, Sisodia had also said that this would boost transparency in the alcohol sale as the licensee would have no incentive to fudge sale figures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

With L-G Saxena now recommending to the BJP-ruled Centre that the CBI probe Sisodia’s role in making changes to the excise policy without the Delhi Cabinet’s assent and in waivers worth Rs 144 crore allegedly given to vendors, the policy as well as its implementation has come under a cloud.

Explained |Meant to boost revenue, Delhi’s new liquor policy ran into trouble from early on

Since it stormed to power in Delhi in 2015, the AAP government has been accused by a section of bureaucracy of allegedly bulldozing procedures, ignoring their advice and not compromising when it came to implementation of various policies.

According to sources, the Kejriwal government had been at loggerheads with the Transport Department officials over the procurement of buses for several months. The files related to the installation of CCTV cameras in the city had also been stuck for months. More recently, the Delhi Cabinet cleared the doorstep delivery of ration and sent its file to the L-G for clearance, but it was blocked as the Centre made it clear that grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) could not be used in any way other than the existing method of selling it in fair price shops.

According to a senior bureaucrat, the “brute majority” that the AAP came to power with besides the protracted inertia in bureaucracy could be blamed for the Kejriwal government’s problems in its first three years.

Also in Political Pulse |Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

“When AAP came to power in 2015, it almost completely swept away the Opposition. There was no one to question them in the Assembly. They had expected bureaucracy to behave in a similar manner. But the hostility from the Centre, especially via the office of the L-G, along with ignorance regarding procedures, made it difficult for the Delhi government initially. Over the years, however, the government has learnt many lessons. The new liquor policy is not an example of them not following procedures while formulating it, but of a lack of understanding of the nature of this business,” the official said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to informed officials, the trouble with the liquor policy started well before allegations of corruption were levelled against officials as well as minister Sisodia.

“Problems started within days of the tenders being awarded. Many shops came up in non-conforming areas, near schools and places of worship. In some places, residents of the area did not want a liquor vend near their homes. As a result, many shops didn’t even start. Then, when shops started offering heavy discounts on the sale of alcohol, there were massive protests, and people also went to court against it. The government then decided to do away with discounts for a while, even though it was something allowed in the policy. It was after this that vendors started exiting the business in Delhi, leaving many areas unserved. As the new policy was not renewed even as the financial year began, other vendors too realised they were making losses and decided to exit. Now, almost half the liquor shops are shut (in the city),” an official said on condition of anonymity.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Behind Kejriwal govt liquor policy flip-flop: L-G heat, Sisodia under clo...
Behind Kejriwal govt liquor policy flip-flop: L-G heat, Sisodia under clo...
Newsmakers of the Week | Punjab health minister, Maharashtra Guv, sacked ...
Newsmakers of the Week | Punjab health minister, Maharashtra Guv, sacked ...
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Dhawan named captain as India announce ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour

Dhawan named captain as India announce ODI squad for Zimbabwe tour

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement