Keep your knives sharpened at home, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur at Hindu convention

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday triggered controversy with her remarks on “love jihad” as she urged the gathering to keep “weapons” sharpened so they can be used if someone attacks. The MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region annual convention in Karnataka’s Shivamogga Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pragya Thakur said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity. Addressing the gathering she said, “Love jihad. They have a tradition of jihad. If they get nothing, they will do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love. We love god. A sanyasi loves god. But a sanyasi says, in this world created by god, end all oppressors, wrong-doers, sinners, or else, the true definition of love will not survive here. So answer those involved in love jihad the same way. Protect your girls, teach them the right values.”

Referring to the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, Thakur said, “Keep weapons in your homes. At least keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp. Don’t know what situation will arise when. Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, it is our right to respond to them. Just like how knives cut vegetables, it will also chop mouths and heads,” she said.

Pragya Thakur then went on to advise parents against educating their children in institutions run by missionaries. “Stop sending to missionaries. By doing it, you are opening the doors of old age homes for yourselves. The children won’t be yours and of your culture. They grow in the culture of old age homes and become selfish,” she said.

Organisers of the event are yet to respond to attempts made by The Indian Express to contact them in the wake of Pragya’s statements.