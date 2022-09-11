KCR’s national ambitions on track: Telangana CM meets HD Kumaraswamy

A visit to Delhi, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in May, a trip to Bihar last month, and now a meeting with former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana Bhavan, was abuzz on Sunday with speculation about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, launching a national party soon.

KCR has been eyeing a larger role in national politics and is looking to rally the support of like-minded regional parties. With that in mind and in a follow-up to their meeting in Bengaluru in May, he invited Kumaraswamy to Hyderabad and held discussions with him. Kumaraswamy, who arrived in the city on Saturday night, had lunch with the CM at his office-cum-residence, Pragati Bhavan, on Sunday afternoon. After that, according to insiders, the two discussed the current scenario in national politics and other issues.

At their previous meeting in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy’s father and former Prime Minister H D Devegowda was also present and the talks had centred on forging an anti-BJP alliance in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Sunday, Kumaraswamy, insiders said, spoke to KCR on the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties, and the role the CM could play at the moment in national politics.

In Bihar, where KCR met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among others, he called for “a BJP-mukt Bharat”. Some of the discussions with regional leaders focused on keeping the Congress out of any federal alliance, sources said. According to TRS functionaries, while some regional leaders are on board with KCR on this proposal, some are not so sure.

Apart from seeking the support of like-minded regional parties, the Telangana CM is also seeking the support of the Left parties, civil society, and intellectuals. Last week, KCR met CPI(M)’s state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and the party’s central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu. The discussions went on for about an hour.

Afterwards, KCR called upon democratic and secular forces to come together to thwart any attempt to create religious hatred, saying there is no space for it in Telangana or the rest of India. He also asked intellectuals to join the fight against the politics of religious polarisation and thanked the CPI(M) for backing his call to bring together politicians and civil society members.