KCR’s Odisha plan: Get Naveen Patnaik critics on board

For its expansion plans in Odisha, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been eyeing the former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and strong critics of party president and state CM Naveen Patnaik.

Senior functionaries of the Telangana-based party, which is looking to go national, have recently met senior Odisha leaders such as former minister Bijoy Mohapatra and former Union Minister Braja Tripathy. Both Mohapatra and Tripathy are known to be strong critics of Patnaik.

Considered a powerful minister during the Biju Patnaik government between 1990 and 1995, Mohapatra’s role was instrumental in the BJD’s formation in 1997 following the demise of Naveen’s father Biju Patnaik.

Despite his influence in the BJD during its initial days, Naveen denied a ticket to Mohapatra in the 2000 Assembly polls and at the last minute left him without a chance to file a fresh nomination due to the paucity of time.

Mohapatra, who won four successive elections between 1980 and 1995, then formed the Odisha Gana Parishad in 2001. He joined the BJP in 2009. He has not been able to win a single election since 2000. Despite being in the BJP, Mohapatra is not very active in party activities at the moment.

Asked about BRS leaders meeting him, Mohapatra said that “senior leaders including from the Congress and the BJD were meeting him”.

“Since the 2024 elections are around, there is no restriction for leaders to meet. The 2024 election will not be like 2019 and it is going to be a very decisive poll,” Mohapatra told reporters. The senior leader added that his stand for the 2024 polls “would be known after more discussions”.

Tripathy, on the other hand, is a two-time MP who served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government (the BJD and the BJP were allies between 1998 and 2009).

He resigned from the BJD in 2009 after being denied a ticket. He also joined the BJP before launching the Samata Kranti Dal in 2013. Tripathy also could also never win any election after parting ways with the BJD.

Tripathy said that BRS leader Kishore Babu and former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi, who recently joined the party in Hyderabad, met him at his residence on February 13.

“They discussed the current political situation in Odisha and sought some suggestions to strengthen the party here. They also offered me to join the KCR-led party. But I told them that we already formed a front – the Odisha Bancho Abhiyan (Save Odisha Campaign) – by joining hands with at least 10 political parties to fight against the BJD’s injustice. I told them to join the front,” the former Union minister told The Indian Express.

Pangi said he was “in touch with many leaders who were part of the Janata Dal and others from different parties to welcome them to the BRS”. He did not reveal any names.

The BRS entered the Odisha political landscape after former CM Giridhar Gamang, his son Shishir, Pangi and farmer leader Akshaya Kumar joined the party.

To make further inroads in the state, the BRS has been trying to reach out to farmers by highlighting some of the Telangana government’s initiatives for the agrarian community.

The party has also announced that it will contest 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the general elections and Assembly polls respectively. The BJD, the BJP, and the Congress – the three parties that are active in the Odisha political landscape – said the BRS’s entry would have no impact.