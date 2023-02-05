‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’: In KCR’s presence, local leaders join BRS in Maharashtra’s Nanded

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed a well-attended public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra Sunday where several leaders and followers of various local parties, including sarpanches, joined the party in his presence. Raising the slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’, KCR raised crucial questions about the condition of farmers in the country and sought better working conditions for them.

This is the second public meeting of the party after the one in Khammam on January 18 and the first outside Telangana after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Addressing the public meeting, KCR – who was accompanied by his daughter and MLC K Kavita – said BRS has become a national party as an alternative in Indian politics and to bring about a qualitative change for the progress of the country. “No party has given this call so far in the country, but today BRS is saying ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’. People have to think why farmers are in such dire straits in the country. Why does the ‘annadaata’ have to commit suicide? Can’t we provide water for irrigation and free power to the farmer? Is it not available? It can be done but successive governments have not done anything. Farmers cannot just be on farms anymore. They have to become lawmakers to bring in beneficial laws. Only then will a kisan sarkar be possible,” the BRS chief said.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MP B B Patil, government whip Balla Suman and MLA Jogu Ramanna, who camped in Nanded for over a week, ensured that the entire area turned pink – the BRS party’s colour – with huge hoardings, balloons and stickers.

Reddy said BRS leaders visited the villages and met several sarpanches and other local public representatives and invited them to attend the public meeting. They explained the development and welfare schemes being implemented under the leadership of KCR in Telangana.

KCR added that while farmers should get enough water for irrigation, people should get pure drinking water. He said countries that are smaller than India and with far less resources have built huge water reservoirs for their people. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of Make in India, KCR wondered why ‘china bazaars’ continued to thrive in every city and town in every state if Make in India was successful.

Members of various political outfits from the villages of Nanded South and North, Bhokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur and Loha constituencies, Kinwat and Dharmabad towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli, Umri and Himayat Nagar in Nanded district attended the public meeting.

The Telangana chief minister said a BRS government would provide drinking water to every household in Maharashtra. “Eight years ago, Telangana faced the worst crisis with water and power shortage, but my government has changed that. We now give plenty of water for free without any tax to farmers along with 24-hour power supply. I wish that suicides of farmers stop in this country,” he said, mentioning his government’s flagship schemes like Rythu Bandhu (agriculture investment support), Rythu Bhima (farmers insurance), and Dalit Bandhu (financial aid for Dalits).