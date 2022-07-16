KCR dials Oppn leaders in bid to form united front on House floor

Ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon session, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is trying to take the lead in uniting non-BJP parties against the government, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dialling a number of Opposition leaders including his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

On Saturday, Rao also got into a huddle with his Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, ironing out the strategy to take on the government on the floor of both Houses, with disruptions a key part of the plan, said sources.

The MPs have been asked to protest in Parliament throughout the session, which begins July 18. On the agenda is an issue that has long been a point of contention between the Union government and the state — purchasing paddy from farmers and rice millers.

The TRS was for long considered a fence-sitter in Parliament before its relations soured with the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The CM also told his party’s MPs to aggressively bring up the falling of the rupee against the US dollar and “expose” the Centre for “creating economic hurdles” for the state, a source said.

Sources said that on Friday and Saturday, KCR spoke over the phone with Bengal CM and TMC chief Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. On Saturday, he spoke with DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP chief Pawar, as well leaders of other parties opposed to the BJP. TRS sources said that they were hoping to launch a coordinated attack on the BJP over multiple issues.

According to a source, the chief minister asserted that TRS should join other party MPs who are ready to fight against the Centre’s “anti-people policies” and to “protect democratic values”.

“The undemocratic and hegemonic policies adopted by the union Government in the administration and politics debilitated the spirit of parliamentary democracy. As a result, unrest is growing in India which is synonymous to religious tolerance, peace and fraternity. The federal and secular spirit enshrined in the India Constitution are losing its relevance due to the centre’s unresponsive policies. CM KCR has directed the MPs to raise their voice against the centre’s undemocratic policies and also reflect the people’s aspirations in the Parliament,” an official said.