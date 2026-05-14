How KC Venugopal reacted to Congress choosing VD Satheesan Kerala Chief Minister

Shortly after VD Satheesan edged him out in the race to the Kerala Chief Minister post, Congress’s general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said he welcomed the decision of the party high command and assured his full support to the new state government.

“I congratulate V D Satheesan. With so much expectation, the people of Kerala have given a big verdict in favour of the UDF. The UDF government under Satheesan will fulfill the promises and aspirations of the people. I offer that government all support,” he said.

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Asked about the MLAs backing him for the top job, Venugopal said, “All that is irrelevant now. My position all along has been that the high command will decide and I will accept that decision as a disciplined party worker, whatever that decision is. The high command has decided. I will now be part of implementing that decision. I am a die-hard Congressman. I will offer all support to the government,” he told the media.

On whether the decision not to appoint the chief minister based on the support of a majority of the MLAs would set a precedent, Venugopal replied, “I don’t need to answer all such questions. In many states, I was the person who announced such decisions… be it Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal… I kept away because it was Kerala…I accept this decision wholeheartedly.”

Venugopal said the Congress leadership must have looked into all aspects before making a decision.

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A six-time MLA, Satheesan is set to take over the Chief Ministership of Kerala after the stunning victory of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Earlier, the names of Venugopal and veteran party leader Ramesh Chennithala were doing the rounds as favourites for the top job.

After the Congress high command announced its decision in a Delhi press meet, Satheesan told the media, “Both (Venugopal and Chennithala) are my leaders and my seniors. I am junior to them. They have helped a lot with this wonderful victory. As General Secretary (Organisation), he helped a lot during the elections. It is his state. He is an MP from Keralam and Ramesh Chennithala was the campaign committee chairman.”