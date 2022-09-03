‘Admit our gods’ atrocities (in USSR, China)’: CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

While quitting all her posts and responsibilities in the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation — including as a member of the CPI(ML)’s Polit Bureau and Central Committee, secretary of the party’s women wing All India Progressive Women’s Association and the editor of the party’s journal “Liberation” — Kavita Krishnan said that she needed to “pursue certain troubling questions” that was “not possible to explore” in her party fold.

Among such questions highlighted by Krishnan, a prominent Marxist feminist and civil liberties activist, are those pertaining to the Indian communists’ alleged failings in putting up a vigorous and consistent fight for protection of democracy and civil liberties against “fascism and growing totalitarianism” in India, and in flagging their subversion in “totalitarian socialist regimes” like China and Stalin’s USSR that manifested in invasion of Ukraine by Russia earlier this year.

“The question is very simply about democracy. All my political life, the work that we have done is to advocate free thinking and the agency of people. The fact is that governments do not respect democracy – the State does not respect the people’s constitutional rights – and this can be seen in the atrocities carried out by the police including arbitrary arrests that we are increasingly seeing. There is a need to protect people from the power of the State – once we clearly acknowledge that, only then can we protect the rights of the people. This is something I have been thinking of for a long time now. The situation is worse since 2014, but even prior to 2014, citizens rights have not been respected,’’ said Krishnan while speaking to The Indian Express.

Krishnan, who grew up in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, began her political activism when she joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), going on to become the secretary of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) in 1995. She also became the president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA).

Since the 1990s, Krishnan has been one of the leading Left activists, especially for gender rights. She emerged as a prominent face of the widespread protests that swept the country following the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder in Delhi, playing since a key role in shaping the discourse on women rights and safety. Her first book, Fearless Freedom, published in 2020, examines women’s safety, the control and surveillance against women under the guise of protection, and the disappearance of women from public spaces in the country.

“Since 2014, we have been trying to protect even what may be a flawed democracy from totalitarianism and Modi’s authoritarian regime. The kind of State where only the duties of the citizens are stressed, abrogating their rights,” Krishnan charges, adding that this is “mirroring of Putin’s Russia” as “democracy is being reshaped in the country to simply affirm support for the ‘great leader’” and for an “Opposition-mukt Bharat”. “What has made this discussion more urgent has been Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is no concept of democracy there (in Russia), where a supposedly benevolent state has all the power, and the citizen has none. We need to look at these socialist states, such as Russia and China, and discuss the conception of the socialist state as a single party government,” the fiery Left leader says.

“We continuously want supporters of the far right in India to accept and admit the reality of this regime – which is rising unemployment, prices and divisive government. But it is difficult for them to do so because they are so invested in this myth. It is only right then that we throw light on and accept myths that we (the Left) ourselves are invested in and accept the oppression and atrocities by our gods, our heroes. We need to look at what Stalin had done. We need to be better than the BJP. People talk about how China has been successful in lifting its people out of poverty. But there are no civil liberties there and in that sense it is a failed State and cannot be a model to follow. We have to consider what it means to be a socialist. Is it enough for the communist aspiration to be the control of the polity and economy?’’ Krishnan asks.

The CPI(ML) general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, told the Express that the issues raised by Krishnan were in no way “taboo” subjects. “These are discussions that we hold internally in the party all the time. As a matter of debates such issues, including those concerning civil liberties in China and Russia have always been discussed – even before the Soviet Union was dissolved. We have always had our critique of socialist countries – whether it was the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan or their super-power syndrome, or Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine that we have condemned, just as we had condemned Tiananmen Square (episode) in China,” he said.

“Probably the difference is that Kavita felt that this should be a more public discourse, while we debate these issues internally. She has made a choice, and we completely accept and respect that choice,’’ Bhattacharya said.

He also said that the CPI(ML)’s priority now is to focus on “fighting fascism in India’’. “Fighting the fascism that is linked to the RSS ideology is our main priority right now. We will revisit other issues as and when they are required. Our sense of priority may differ,’’ he added.

As far as Krishnan is concerned, she is all set to take this discourse to a more public arena – through podcasts and meetings, where she is able to discuss issues “more freely” — while continuing to be part of movements for gender rights and civil liberties.