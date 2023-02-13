Kataria’s plain-speak often landed him, BJP in trouble

Gulab Chand Kataria’s appointment as the Assam Governor on Sunday came as a surprise to him as well as others in the state, especially since the Budget session is on.

In Rajasthan, Kataria, 78, is known for his plain-speak and his honesty. What he is also known for is getting carried away in the flow of his impassioned speeches, which has landed him and the party in trouble on some occasions.

At a booth-level workers’ meeting in Churu in 2016, Kataria, then the Home Minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, had, while thumping his chest, said US President Barack Obama came to receive PM Modi Modi at the airport while an ordinary, “aira gaira nathu khaira” minister would earlier receive former PM Manmohan Singh.

Quite self-aware, Kataria was quick to apologise. Back then, he had told The Indian Express that he has a few slips when he is in the “flow”.

Occasionally, Kataria has also made communally charged remarks. In 2017, following the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, Kataria was under fire from social activists here after he said that “both sides are at fault” and defended cow vigilantes saying that “gau rakshaks” try to stop them as per the law.