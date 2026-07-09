In first visit to Karur after stampede, Vijay looks to balance rehabilitation, development

During his Karur visit Friday, the Tamil Nadu CM will give appointment letters to victims' families, lay foundation stone for a Rs 1,700-crore footwear project expected to generate 13,500 jobs

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
5 min readChennaiUpdated: Jul 9, 2026 08:10 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay greets supporters during his visit to Karur, where he is scheduled to meet families affected by the 2025 stampede and attend official events. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay greets supporters. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur for the first time since the stampede during his election campaign that claimed 41 lives.

Nine months after the tragedy, he will return to the district to hand over government appointment orders to eligible members of the victims’ families and launch a major industrial project. Vijay will distribute appointment orders to one eligible member from each of the 41 bereaved families there. Following eligibility verification, 32 appointments have been cleared. The TVK-led government has said it will continue to support the affected families.

Also Read | ‘I live a lonely life now’: Karur victims’ families grapple with grief, weigh support for Vijay

The official programme is scheduled to begin at the District Collectorate, where Vijay will meet the victims’ families before handing over appointments made on compassionate grounds. He will later lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,700-crore footwear manufacturing project in Karur, expected to generate around 13,500 jobs, before addressing a public meeting.

The CM’s visit seeks to combine the stampede victims’ rehabilitation measures with a major development initiative. Karur also holds political significance for Vijay.

The stampede occurred on September 27, 2025, during his election campaign at Velusamypuram, where a large crowd had gathered for his rally. Forty-one people died and more than 100 were injured. The incident, now under investigation by the CBI, became one of the defining events of the campaign
for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Also Read | What happened behind the scenes – and a screen – when Vijay met families of Karur stampede victims?

The tragedy, however, did not significantly alter the electoral outcome. Much of the public debate that followed focused on crowd management and administrative preparedness rather than on Vijay personally. The incident also renewed scrutiny of how political rallies in Tamil Nadu are organised, involving coordination between organisers, police, local administration and party workers.

One criticism, however, persisted. Rather than visiting Karur immediately after the stampede, Vijay met the bereaved families at a hotel in Chennai, prompting criticism from political rivals and sections of the public, who argued that he should have travelled to the district to express his condolences.

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Also Read | In first speech after Karur tragedy, Vijay equates DMK with ‘syndicate of dacoits’

Vijay’s Friday visit therefore carries a significance beyond the official programme. Over the past several days, officials have contacted the victims’ families, collected documents and processed appointment orders. Transport has also been arranged for the victims’ relatives attending the event.

Also Read | How the Karur stampede unfolded and a big question: What next for Vijay?

‘Learning from past’

The CM’s visit will take place under extensive security arrangements. Authorities have capped attendance at the public meeting at around 5,000 people, with entry regulated through QR code-based passes. More than 5,000 police personnel from Karur and neighbouring districts have been deployed. Officials have also reviewed barricading, emergency exits, medical preparedness and traffic management.

Also Read | Vijay’s Karur rally stampede: The problem of star worship and celebrity obsession is at the heart of the tragedy

BJP state president Nainar Nagendran welcomed the decision to provide government jobs to the victims’ families but questioned the timing of the visit.

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“It is welcoming to see the Chief Minister going to Karur, but it would have been more appreciated had he visited the district immediately after the tragedy to express his condolences,” he said, describing the exercise as “politically motivated”.

The rehabilitation package has also come under judicial scrutiny. A petition before the Madras High Court has sought to restrain the government from issuing the appointments, arguing that such recruitment falls outside established government service rules and should not be treated as compensation following public tragedies.

Political criticism has also come from the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) led by Seeman and the CPI, both of which have questioned the decision to provide government jobs to the victims’ families. The government, however, has proceeded with the programme.

Alongside the rehabilitation measures, the government is also expected to use the visit to highlight its focus on investment and employment through the proposed footwear manufacturing project.

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The visit also comes against the backdrop of a vacancy in the Karur Assembly constituency after former AIADMK minister M R Vijayabhaskar resigned as MLA and later joined the TVK.

Political observers say the CM’s visit is likely to be viewed in the context of the forthcoming by-election, even though the official programme is administrative in nature.

For Vijay, the visit also marks his first visit to Karur as the CM, putting both the government’s rehabilitation measures and its political messaging under close scrutiny.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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