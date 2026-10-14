Increasingly in the public eye, Shivraj’s son wins unopposed as MP’s volleyball body chief

Kartikey’s new role comes amid a fresh burst of political activity in his father’s former bastion of Sehore.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 05:52 PM IST
Kartikey Singh ChouhanAfter his election, Kartikey said the association would work towards preparing a draft of the Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Sports Policy 2026. (Photo: Facebook)
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Kartikey Singh Chouhan, the elder son of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been elected unopposed as president of the Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Association for the 2026-2030 term, giving him a prominent position in the state’s sports administration at a time when he has been increasingly visible in public and political life.

The election took place in Bhopal on October 11, with representatives of 33 district volleyball associations participating. Kartikey’s appointment comes about a year after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, was elected unopposed as president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) in September 2025, becoming its youngest president at 29. The association has historically been associated with the Scindia family.

The two appointments put the sons of two prominent BJP leaders and Union ministers at the helm of major state-level sports bodies.

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After his election, Kartikey said the association would work towards preparing a draft of the Madhya Pradesh Volleyball Sports Policy 2026, extending the sport to villages and young people across the state, creating opportunities for emerging talent, and improving facilities for players.

“Our goal is to take volleyball to every village and every young person in the state, provide opportunities to new talent, and ensure better facilities for players to progress,” Kartikey said.

Must Read | ‘Mohan ji became CM because of their votes’: Shivraj takes on MP government over demolition of tribal homes

Kartikey’s new role comes amid a fresh burst of political activity in his father’s former bastion of Sehore. On October 12, he joined the protest over the demolition of houses belonging to 12 Barela tribal families in Kosmi village in Sehore district, a day after his father publicly criticised the action by the Forest Department and district administration. The department said it had acted against alleged encroachments.

Kartikey visited the affected families, sat with them for a meal and joined their overnight protest. He warned officials that they would have to confront him before taking action against the families. He also pledged to help rebuild their houses.

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During the protest, he celebrated the birthday of a child whose family had lost its home, saying the gathering would take a pledge to ensure the child had a permanent roof over his head by his next birthday.

The intervention followed Shivraj’s unusually public criticism of the state administration, with the Union minister questioning why tribal families who had voted for the BJP had been rendered homeless. He said he had raised the matter with senior officials and would take it up with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Kartikey has also been active in Budhni politics recently, often campaigning for his father and working with local party workers. He gained prominence during the 2024 Budhni Assembly bypoll, held after Shivraj vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha.

The BJP fielded Ramakant Bhargava, and Kartikey took charge of much of the local campaigning, meeting workers at the booth, mandal and block levels. During the campaign, he triggered a controversy when he said that if “a Congress MLA were elected, not a single brick would be laid in the constituency.”

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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