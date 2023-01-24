scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
#Politics | ‘Socialist icon who brought Dalit, backward society into political mainstream’: leaders remember former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur

Thakur, popularly known as jannayak, is invoked by leaders across Bihar. Some of the schemes rolled out by CM Nitish Kumar also bear the mark of Thakur’s politics.

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak' served as the chief minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. (Twitter: Shivpal Singh Yadav)
Leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh paid their tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary Tuesday and remembered him as the “voice of the oppressed and the downtrodden”.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, voice of the oppressed and downtrodden, former Bihar CM ‘Jannanayak’ Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. His life devoted to social harmony is an inspiration for all of us,” he said. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shared photos of him garlanding Thakur’s statue on the occasion. He also participated at a function organised at Bapu Auditorium in Patna on the occasion.

RJD leader and Deputy CM of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said: “Bow down to former Chief Minister of Bihar, freedom fighter Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary. He was a pioneer of inclusive policies and thoughts, who tried throughout his life for social justice, egalitarian society and upliftment of the downtrodden.”

BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta tweeted, “Hundreds of salutes to the strong voice of the poor and the deprived, symbol of social harmony and skilled politician, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary.”

Saying that Thakur’s “life ideal would guide us all”, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said: “The pioneer of socialism, who became the voice of the poor and downtrodden for life , the former chief minister, freedom fighter and educationist. Regards and soulful tribute to him on his birth anniversary today.”

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav said Thakur was a “strong voice of the poor, exploited and deprived, symbol of social harmony”.

Other leaders including Uttar Pradesh deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid their respect for Thakur. BJP Uttar Pradesh president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also paid his tributes.

Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the OBC morcha, said, “Hundreds of salutes to former Bihar Chief Minister Jannayak Karpoori Thakurji, who brought the Dalit-backward-over-backward society into the political mainstream, on his birth anniversary.

Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary said Thakur “set an excellent example of socialism in front of the country and the world through his works and conduct.”

Thakur, popularly known as ‘jannayak’ served as the chief minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. On July 12, 2022, speaking at an event to mark the centenary of the Bihar Assembly building, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav demanded a Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur, a two-time Chief Minister of the state and a towering socialist icon who is often invoked by the state’s politicians.

Some of the schemes rolled out by Kumar bear the mark of Thakur’s socialist politics – whether it is the waiving of school fees for girls until their post graduation or providing a 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 19:41 IST
